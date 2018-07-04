Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: How to watch Joey Chestnut eat all the franks

You can take a break from eating hot dogs during the Fourth of July to watch other people eat hot dogs with the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. An example of sports at their finest, the annual event challenges the field to, well, eat as many hot dogs as possible.

The contest in recent years has been dominated by Joey Chestnut, a vacuum of a human who set the world record last year by eating 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes. He’s won the contest 10 times since 2007, with his only loss coming in 2015 to Matt Stonie.

There’s over $1 million in bets riding on the result of the men’s competition, per ESPN, with Chestnut listed as the favorite.

Nathan’s hosts the contest, which is sanctioned by Major League Eating, each year at its famous Coney Island location. The field typically includes around 20 contestants and challenges them to eat as many hot dogs (and buns) as possible in 10 minutes. Whoever eats the most wins.

Eating hot dogs is generally more fun than watching someone else eat hot dogs, but watching someone else eat 70 hot dogs sounds more fun than eating 70 hot dogs, so here’s your chance.

2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Times: 10 a.m. CT (women); 11:30 a.m. CT (men)

TV: ESPN2 (starting at 11 a.m. CT)

Live stream: WatchESPN