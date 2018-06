Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks after multistate salmonella outbreak

Kellogg’s is recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after more than 70 salmonella cases from 31 states were linked to the cereal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recalls are on the 15.3 oz and 23 oz packages of the cereal, with “best of used by date” of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

There have been 24 hospitalizations and no deaths.