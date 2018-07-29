McDonald’s to celebrate Big Mac’s 50th anniversary with new coin

McDonald’s is planning to make it rain coins to celebrate the Big Mac’s 50th anniversary.

Starting at the lunch rush on Thursday, customers can receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants across the United States, McDonald’s announced Sunday.

And what’s the coin good for? Another Big Mac.

Customers can redeem the new currency for a free Big Mac starting Friday and running throughout the rest of 2018.

In an Interview with USA TODAY, McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook explained Thursday was selected as the release date for the brass-colored coins because it would’ve been the 100th birthday of Jim Delligatti, a McDonald’s franchisee in western Pennsylvania who invented the Big Mac.

The coin idea sprung from the role that the Big Mac has played in measuring purchasing power.

In 1986, The Economist started using the Big Mac Index as a way of measuring the purchasing power of international currency. “They use it to this day,” Easterbrook said. “Why not have some fun with it? Create our own currency.”

We're celebrating 50 years of Big Mac by creating a global currency—MacCoin—each one worth a free Big Mac around the 🌎, with 5 collectible designs for 5 legendary decades. Starting August 2, collect your own MacCoins when you buy a Big Mac while supplies last. #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/xn8Z9GNLSp — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 29, 2018

The Big Mac has become an American icon over its 50-year run. In 2007, the Big Mac Museum Restaurant was established in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, to honor the juicy burger. Its Big Mac sculpture is 14 feet tall and 12 feet in diameter.

And in 2016, McDonald’s division in the United Kingdom auctioned off a 740-milliliter bottle of sauce used in the burger for roughly $95,000 on eBay.

McDonald’s sold 1.3 billion Big Macs last year, according to the chain.

MacCoins will feature five unique designs, each representing a decade of the Big Mac. The highlights: