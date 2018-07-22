Before you pack lunch: Ritz Cracker products recalled over salmonella risk

Ritz Bits Cheese crackers are one of 16 Ritz Cracker products under voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination. | Photo from Walmart

Fans of Ritz Cracker products might want to think twice before snacking on the crisp, buttery snack. The crackers might be contaminated with salmonella linked to whey powder.

Mondelez Global says it’s voluntarily recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S. Those 16 products have whey powder as an ingredient. The Hanover, New Jersey-based company is taking the precaution after the ingredient was recalled by a supplier due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

People who have purchased the items should look for “best when used by” dates for January and February. For a complete and detailed list of the recalled products refer to Mondelez’ recall information. A similar recall was issued for Swiss Rolls with whey powder.