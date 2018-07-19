Check your pantry. Swiss Rolls are under recall for possible salmonella

A recent recall should raise concern for fans of popular snack foods. Swiss Rolls, a nationally distributed product, is under recall after Flower Foods, Inc. was alerted about possible salmonella contamination, according to a Wednesday press release. Flower Foods, Inc. produces packaged backed goods for brands like Nature’s Own, Tastykake, and Wonder bread. Experts believe one of Swill Rolls’ ingredients, whey powder, could have the contamination.

No illnesses have been reported and the recall is a precautionary effort voluntarily called by Flower Foods, Inc. Salmonella is a bacteria that causes infection mostly through food consumption. Symptoms include fever, sometimes bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pains. The infection can become fatal especially in young kids, elderly people and others with weak or compromised immune systems.

The Swiss Rolls under recall can be found on grocery store shelves under these brand names: Mrs. Freshley’s Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value. Customers should look out for packaging details that indicate “best if used by” or “enjoy by” dates for the months of September and October. Products under the recall should be thrown out or returned for a full refund. For more information visit flowersfoods.com or call 1-866-245-8921.