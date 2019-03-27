The Grid: Chatham’s ‘Black-nificient Mile’

Chatham/Park Manor’s 75th Street retail and restaurant corridor, where decades-old, multi-generational storefronts abut new businesses, is known by many residents as “Black Wall Street” and “Black-nificient Mile.” Here are some of the favorites of both locals and visitors.

Brown Sugar Bakery

328 E. 75th St.



Owner Stephanie Hart carries cheesecake, brownies, cobblers and banana pudding, but she is most known for her scrumptious caramel cakes. Since opening the business in 2004, Hart has expanded with locations in Austin and Navy Pier. Hart was selected this year as a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker.

5 Loaves Eatery

405 E. 75th St.



The Kincaid family’s restaurant is known for its lemon zest pancakes, fried chicken and shrimp and grits.

Lem’s Bar-B-Q

311 E. 75th St.



Created in 1968 by the Lemons brothers — Bruce, Myles and James — Lem’s is a must for barbecue lovers. Order the world-famous rib tips and hot links.

Original Soul Vegetarian

203 E. 75th St.



Serving vegan and vegetarian food since 1982, this second-generation, family-operated restaurant is known for its house-made seitan that can be served country-fried and barbecued.

Mabe’s Deli

312 E. 75th St.



The sandwich, salad and smoothie shop is named after the grandmother of the owner, a former cop. Try the popular jerk chicken sandwich or turkey chili.

Chicago Wings Around the World

557 E. 75th St.



Chicken wings are fried crisp without batter and tossed in a flavor of the customer’s choice. Choose from over 30 sauces including mango habanero, bourbon or strawberry barbecue.

A & S Beverages

308 E. 75th St.



After working at A & S for 15 years, Eddie El Khatib took ownership of this wine and spirits shop in 2007. The business offers free tastings, cheese and fruit platters and live jazz on some nights.

Fashion Revival Boutique

209 E. 75th St.



This women’s clothing boutique’s motto is “where trendy meets classy.” Owner and stylist Haji Bryant carries a full range of styles and sizes and holds frequent events showcasing the products.

Stylez Caribbean Snack Shop

330 E. 75th St.



William Roland carries imported Jamaican groceries and snacks. Next door at Looks & Style, he carries imported Caribbean apparel, including beach wear.

The Woodshop

441 E. 75th St.



Since 1974, The Woodshop has provided custom framing and mounting for fine art and photos. With the help of his sons, 84-year-old owner Lawrence Calvin D’Antignac maintains his massive art gallery, promoting the works of African-American, Haitian and African artists. The Woodshop also designs custom cabinetry, desks and bookshelves.

Everything Premium

454 E. 75th St.



Chatham native J.R. Jackson left sports management to design urban wear and unique t-shirts, sweatshirts, denim jackets and jogging suits emblazoned with cheeky and affirming proclamations like “Chicago Only” and “Spread Love.”

Fletcher’s 1 Stop Records

457 E. 75th St.



Owner Susan Fletcher continues to run her parents’ legacy record store that opened in 1953. Throwback items here include cassette tapes.

Magick Shop

458 E. 75th St.



This boutique carries vintage items, custom crochet apparel and a full line of natural hair care and skin care. Yahdna Yisrael, Kenya Williams and Amanda Anderson also offer craft events, hair braiding and nail services.