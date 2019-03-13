The Grid: West Town’s Eckhart Park shines as a foodie-friendly spot

The stretch of West Town’s Eckhart Park on Chicago Avenue — known for its longstanding fieldhouse — has become a low-key culinary retreat with old-school joints and trendy new restaurants. Sprinkled in are unique and state of the art boutiques and galleries.

Jeong

1460 W. Chicago



After receiving critical acclaim for Hanbun, which closed in a Westmont mall last year, Dave Park and Jennifer Tran are excited about the recent opening of their highly anticipated Jeong. Named after Chef Park’s maternal grandmother, the menu features his reinterpretation of classic Korean flavors.

Bar Biscay

1450 W. Chicago

A convivial, relaxed atmosphere, Bar Biscay takes its cues from where the Basque region in Spain meets western France. Seafood and Spanish pintxos (small bites) take the spotlight but plenty of French brasserie influences, like steak au poivre, are available too.

Cafe Central

1437 W. Chicago



For more than 50 years, the Cruz family has been providing Puerto Rican comfort foods at this cozy diner. This BYOB establishment is open all day. Popular items at Cafe Central include jibarito sandwiches (made with fried green plantain instead of bread) and mofongo (green plantain balls stuffed with garlic fried pork rinds).

Flo

1434 W. Chicago



Flo, which has been operating for two decades, is known for its legendary brunch (try huevos rancheros and red chilaquiles). Focusing on southwestern flavors, the menu has a variety of sopapillas (filled fried pastry), enchiladas and burritos. Dinner entrees include chicken mole and duck confit tacos.

Beauty Bar

1444 W. Chicago



Since 2010, this retro, beauty-salon-themed club has been a go-to for dancing, comedy, burlesque and magic shows. On select nights, you can get your nails done at Beauty Bar’s “Martinis & Manicures” event.

Opart Thai

1371 W. Chicago



Opart Thai is an offshoot of the original Opart Thai House that closed in Lincoln Square last year after more than three-decades. The family-run business also has a South Loop location. Favorite items include the tiger cry (charbroiled beef) appetizer, poh tak (hot and sour seafood soup) and Thai curries.

Vajra

1329 W. Chicago



Vajra hopes to broaden the perceptions and palates of its diners to include a wider variety of Nepalese and Indian food. Traditional favorites like momo, samosa and tandoori are on the menu along with duck chhoela and tandoori venison.

Dovetail

1452 W. Chicago



In 2008, Julie Ghatan opened the Dovetail boutique with the goal to provide a space for socially conscious shoppers. The clothes, accessories, housewares, shoes, artwork and jewelry are handmade by independent artists or are curated vintage finds.

Habana Libre

1440 W. Chicago



Since 2007, this Cuban restaurant has been a fan favorite for its traditional recipes like ropa vieja (shredded beef in tomato sauce), pan lechon (roasted pork sandwich) and empanadas.

Five Star

1424 W. Chicago



Five Star is a neighborhood spot for beers, watching a game and ordering snacks. In the summer, it transforms into a monthly motorcycle hangout. On Mondays, there is a $2 cheeseburger special. For social media buffs, make sure to take an Instagram-ready snapshot with the classic pool table in the back room.

Lush Wine & Spirits

1412 W. Chicago



One of three locations, the West Town’s Lush Wine & Spirits has a snacks menu in the evening. On Sundays, there is free wine tasting in the afternoons. Pick up a bottle with help from the knowledgeable staff or take the time for a leisurely drink.