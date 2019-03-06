The Grid: Paying homage to Logan Square’s roots with Mexican, Latin picks

A new hot spot seems to sprout up weekly in the rapidly changing Logan Square neighborhood, where many restaurants — Fat Rice, Lula, Longman & Eagle and Giant — end up on the “best of” lists. Recently, the brewpub Middle Brow Beer Co. opened with half of its profits going to various charities, and last summer Bixi — an Asian inspired brewpub with the hip neighborhood’s first rooftop garden — made its debut to well-deserved fanfare.

To pay tribute to the neighborhood’s roots, I’ve narrowed my picks this round to Latino- and Mexican-focused restaurants.

Pan Artesanal, 3724 W. Fullerton



This Mexican bakery was born out of sisterly love. Chef Marisol Espinoza was encouraged by her sister, Lizette, to follow her dreams and pushed her to attend the French Pastry School. The result? Pan Artesanal, where there’s an array of scrumptious breads, flan, croissants, conchas and sandwiches.

Mi Toycayo, 2800 W. Logan



Mi Toycayo was recognized as one of the best New Mexican restaurants in 2017. Chef/owner Diana Dávila’s progressive menu isn’t specific to a particular region of Mexico but is influenced by her travels there and memories of cooking with family. Make sure to make a reservation and be ready to expand your palate.

Taqueria Moran, 2226 N. California

Steps from the California Blue Line CTA stop, Taqueria Moran has been a favorite for 16 years. Go for tacos al pastor, chilaquiles and the Moran omelette.

Quiote, 2456 N. California



Quiote is open all day with a coffee bar service in the morning, lunch offerings from tortas to pozole in the afternoon and a happy hour with snacks such as rock shrimp fritters and chicken wings. There’s also a basement bar — Todos Santos — that specializes in mezcal cocktails. The focus is on farm-to-table ingredients. Dinner offerings range from mole chicken to sturgeon with salsa verde.

Dos Urban Cantina, 2829 W. Armitage



Dos Urban Cantina opened in 2016 to rave reviews for its contemporary Mexican cuisine. Husband-and-wife team Brian and Jennifer Jones Enyart are alums of Rick Bayless’ Topolobampo. The menu has an extensive vegetable selection, including masa ricotta dumplings, roasted sunchoke and charred cauliflower. Other main courses are cochinita pibil — Yucatán roasted pork to octopus fried rice.

Masa Azul, 2901 W. Diversey



There’s plenty of taco varieties from Baja shrimp, tinga and lamb barbacoa to pork chile verde. You might also want to snack on appetizers and tortas at this street food joint while attacking the over 150 tequila and mezcal selection.

Lonesome Rose, 2101 N. California



Tex-Mex and Mexican food is served from 9 a.m. to midnight every day. Breakfast tacos are available until 11 a.m. There’s chile con queso, nachos, tacos and bowls. Make sure to try the offbeat Sonoran hot dog — beef hot dog, bacon, queso fresco, chipotle mayo, pickled jalapeño and pickled onion.

El Cid, 2645 N. Kedzie



Since 1996, El Cid has been serving refreshing pitchers of margaritas and traditional platters of tacos, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas and quesadillas. Diners can enjoy the upstairs lounge on the weekend.

90 Miles Cuban Cafe, 2540 W. Armitage

Best sellers at this BYOB place include the ropa vieja, empanadas and an all-you-can-eat pig roast every Thursday. There is no corkage fee on Mondays. This restaurant isn’t exclusive to Logan Square, as there are locations in Roscoe Village and north suburban Lincolnwood.