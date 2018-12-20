Are these truly the worst Christmas holiday candies ever created?

Christmas is the time for candy, and people have their favorites and not so favorites.

In a recent blog by CandyStore.com, the online candy retailer revealed its top ten ranking of the season’s “worst Christmas candies.” This list is horrifying for some, and frustrating for others. (In fact, I’m a fan of cherry cordials for the Christmas season. And that came in at No. 5. Grrr!)

CandyStore.com surveyed more than 13,000 customers who were all too happy to rank the worst Christmas candies ever. Their rankings are below.

Here’s a countdown of the top three, followed by the full list:

3. Christmas Peeps

Peeps were once the domain of Easter baskets everywhere. But now, there’s a Peep for every occasion. And for all their various shapes, sizes and markings, they still taste like, well, Peeps — it’s basically just pure concentrated sugar with a coating of sugar on the outside.

2. Reindeer Corn

Reindeer Corn is just like Halloween candy corn — only red, green and white. Some candy companies flavor this fondant-based confection to taste like peppermint for the holidays.

1. Christmas Tree Nougat

“Everything about these is all wrong,” writes Clair Robins, content strategist for CandyStore.com. “First off, it looks like a poker chip that you can only cash in for sadness. The consistency at first is slightly resistant to the bite down and then accelerating into soft and gooey acceptance and then instant regret. The stick-to-your-teeth factor is suborbital.”

The Top 10 list of worst Christmas candies, ever:

1. Christmas nougat candy

2. Reindeer corn

3. Peeps

4. Peppermint bark

5. Cherry cordials

6. Lifesavers Storybooks

7. White chocolate peppermint M&Ms

8. Non-peppermint candy canes

9. Ribbon candy

10. Old-fashioned hard candy mix