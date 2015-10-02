1985 Bears Coverage: C’mon, give Ditka credit

Every day of the 2015 Chicago Bears season, Chicago Sun-Times Sports will revisit its coverage 30 years ago during the 1985 Bears’ run to a Super Bowl title.

C’mon, give Ditka credit

Ron Rapoport

Originally published Oct. 2, 1985

The first thing that was supposed to be wrong with Mike Ditka as coach of the Bears was how he got the job.

George Halas, long since removed from active participation in the NFL, seized control of his team, rehired Buddy Ryan at the request of the defensive players and then, with everybody thoroughly confused, plucked Ditka’s name out of a hat.

This was a process that led to the best joke of that season: Orville Wright had returned and taken over United Airlines.

The second thing that was supposed to be wrong with Ditka as coach of the Bears was what Bear fans remembered about him.

On any list of the attributes that made him one of the best tight ends in NFL history – aggressiveness, determination, the ability to receive and deliver pain – the word intelligence seldom appeared. Mike Ditka out-think an opponent? Why bother as long as he could step on him?

This may not have been fair, but there it was. Ditka was not the first to discover that although an image can define a man, it also can imprison him.

Little Ditka did his first two seasons as coach of the Bears challenged the common wisdom. The Bears lost more often than they won, and the only things in which he led the coaching fraternity were temper tantrums on the sidelines and broken hands in the locker room.

Even when the Bears rose to respectability and beyond last season, even when they advanced to their conference’s title game, Ditka’s coaching credentials remained suspect. Ryan’s defense was given virtually all the credit and everybody knew Ditka had nothing to do with that.

The best expression of this came when the Bears traveled to Atlanta last December to begin practice for their playoff with Washington. During the plane ride, envelopes containing bonus checks were handed to each member of the coaching staff. Examining his, Ryan said, “Not bad for saving the glass-blower’s job.”

Today, things have changed. After years of Walter Payton right, Walter Payton left and Walter Payton up the middle, the Bears have unleashed an offense so varied and so imaginative that long-time fans can hardly believe their eyes.

After years of a ball-control offense that was serviceable when it worked but deathly when it sputtered, the Bears have come from more than a touchdown behind in three of their four consecutive victories.

After years of the defense quietly, and sometimes not so quietly, wondering when the offense was going to pull its share of the load, the Bears are averaging 34 points a game.

Credit where credit’s due

But that is just the beginning. A wide variety of mistakes have disappeared. Penalties have been cut back. Missed assignments have been reduced. Inopportune time-out calls have been all but eliminated. The old 12-men-on-the-field play has become extinct.

Finally, it would seem, Ditka has stepped out of the shadow cast by his fearsome image and into the company of some of the NFL’s most daring, intelligent and successful coaches. Finally, it would seem, he should be getting the credit he is due.

But even today, there is an undercurrent of suspicion, a belief the Bears’ new-found offensive success reflects not on the coach but on the quarterback.

“It’s not Ditka’s offense,” one player said early this week. “It’s Jim McMahon’s offense. Look at the touchdowns the offense has scored this year and look at how many of them came on audibles.”

And when McMahon was asked how much Ditka is responsible for the team’s new firepower, his only reply was, “I don’t want to get into the personalities of the coaching staff.”

But let the arguments continue. Let Ditka’s image continue to haunt him. Let the credit continue to go to others. Bear fans who have seen it all, who have lived through the eras of Dooley and Gibron and Pardee and Armstrong, know what they are seeing and know who deserves the plaudits. Mike Ditka does.

The diminishment of mistakes on offense is surely one product of coaching. The fearless use of trick plays to keep opposing defenses loose is another. When Payton carried the ball only seven times last Sunday because that is what the Washington defense dictated, well, what recent Bear coach would have allowed that – quarterback audibles or not?

Whether Ditka designed every play or not is beside the point. Walt Disney could not draw Mickey Mouse, either. A prime responsibility of a coach is to create an atmosphere where good things can happen and Ditka has done just that.

25 years of experience

This may all come as a surprise to some people, but it does not to Ditka.

“I never doubted myself,” he said this week. “I’ve been in professional football for 25 years. How many other coaches can say that? They might have been coaching, but maybe it was in high school and like that. If you don’t learn in 25 years, you’ve got problems.”

The biggest problem he faced, Ditka said, was not to prove he could coach, but to prove he could control himself.

“I think the thing with me when I came here was people got so wrapped up in the temper thing,” he said. “I think temper can be a good thing.”

In any case, Ditka has learned to control his rages, to ration his outbursts, to save them for when they are needed. Several players said they were surprised at how free-wheeling and low key practices were last week as they prepared for their important game with Washington. Ditka said this was by design.

“It’s not all life or death out there,” he said. “There should be some humor, some fun. When we used to play the Packers the coaches were so uptight they wouldn’t even say their name. That meant they were worried about something or didn’t have much confidence in us as players. If I preached it was life or death in Tampa this Sunday, we could go down there tighter than a rubber band.”

Ditka professes to be unconcerned about whatever doubts may remain about his ability to coach on the one hand and to control his temper on the other.

“I don’t lose one bit of sleep over what people say,” he said. “I still hear some boos, though not as many as before. I know people say they’re with you win or tie. What am I trying to get? Acceptance from my peers, the fans, the media? All I care about is if the players believe I’m giving them a fair shake.”

As for his reputation as a coach, Ditka said, “I don’t know if I’ve proven anything and I don’t care. If we go on to win at the end of the season, maybe I’ll answer differently.”

And maybe George Halas and Orville Wright will be sharing a good laugh.