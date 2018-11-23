Legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka hospitalized in Florida

Sneed hears legendary former Bears coach “Iron” Mike Ditka was hospitalized in Naples, Fla., earlier this week after complaining he was not feeling well.

Ditka was playing golf on Wednesday before he went to the hospital, a source said. Sneed hears he was treated for a heart-related ailment.

It was unclear Friday evening whether he was still in the hospital in Naples, where he has a home.

Ditka’s agent, Steve Mandell, didn’t immediately comment when Sneed got him on the phone. Family members couldn’t be reached.

Ditka, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month, famously had a heart attack while coaching the Bears in 1988. He returned to work 11 days later.

In 2012, he suffered a stroke while at Bob O’Link Golf Club in Highland Park after he began to feel woozy and had some difficulty speaking, the Sun-Times reported at the time. Back then, Da Coach spoke to Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander from his room at NorthShore Highland Park Hospital, saying: “I’m OK. I’ll probably be here overnight, but I’m fine.” When he got out, he told a radio station: “I’ve got to slow down a little bit.”

Sneed is told the once hard-charging coach now exercises regularly and plays a lot of golf. His heavy drinking days are behind him. He still smokes cigars, however.

In a conversation just last week, he was upbeat and energetic when talking about the Bears’ stellar season.

He praised current Bears head coach — and fellow Pennsylvanian — Matt Nagy as “fantastic” and said he strongly feels the Bears will advance to the playoffs this season.

“The Bears are going to do it,” Ditka told Sneed.

He said he typically watched the games at his home in Florida. “I get nice and cozy on the couch with a cigar and watch the games,” he said.

The big question: was he able to watch the Thanksgiving game Thursday when the Bears beat the Lions? Sneed’s bet: no.