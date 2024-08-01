Former President Donald Trump at NABJ

Former President Donald Trump responds to Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, as he participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees watch and listen as former President Donald Trump participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump walks in to participate in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets the moderator Rachel Scott of ABC News at the start of his appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists at the Hilton Chicago on Wednesday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump responds to Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, as he participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A supporter of former President Donald Trump chats with other attendees at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair as they wait for Trump to participate in a discussion with journalists at the convention at the Hilton Chicago, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees watch and listen as former President Donald Trump participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump spars with Rachel Scott (cetner), senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor, as he participates in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees type on their computers as they wait for former President Donald Trump to participate in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist after participating in a conversation with journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and Career Fair at the Hilton Chicago across from Grant Park, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times