The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Fran Spielman Show DNC 2024 Chicago

Harris should 'hunker down' for barrage of attacks, says first Black woman to serve in U.S. Senate

“They’re gonna do everything they can to turn the American people against her,” former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, D-Ill., told the Sun-Times. “There are a lot of people out there who don’t like the idea of a woman telling them what to do.”

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Harris should 'hunker down' for barrage of attacks, says first Black woman to serve in U.S. Senate
Carol Moseley Braun represents Illinois to nominate Joe Biden during Tuesday night's roll call vote. | Screenshot

Carol Moseley Braun was a Biden delegate at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. She delivered Illinois’ votes during the virtual roll call.

Sun-Times files

Former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun advised Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday to “hunker down” for a barrage of political and media attacks rooted in “misogyny” — and avoid the mistakes she made by being “hurt” by it all.

“They’re going to come after her with bricks. ... And she should expect no quarter from any of them. ... They’re gonna do everything they can to turn the American people against her,” Moseley Braun told the Sun-Times Tuesday.

“You start with misogyny and the fact that she’s a woman. There are a lot of people out there who don’t like the idea of a woman telling them what to do,” added Moseley Braun.” Misogyny is one of the most fundamental things in us in our cultural environment. ... You go from a woman to a mixed race one. You take all of those things and put them together.”

Moseley Braun knows what it’s like to be thrust into the unforgiving media spotlight.

In 1992, she became the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Moseley Braun’s victory was part of the “Year of the Woman” fallout from the confirmation hearings of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Those hearings featured the testimony of Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment.

U.S. Sen. Paul Simon visits U.S. Senate candidate Carol Moseley Braun at her campaign headquarters.

U.S. Sen. Paul Simon visits U.S. Senate candidate Carol Moseley Braun at her campaign headquarters in 1992.

Chicago Sun-Times file photo

But, Moseley Braun quickly went from media darling to media pincushion. During and after her Senate campaign and her failed 1998 re-election campaign, she was embroiled in controversies of her own making about campaign spending, her own finances and those of her mother and about her junkets to Africa and her somewhat secretive visit to a Nigerian dictator.

Moseley Braun took all of it personally. She lashed out at critics, likening one of the nation’s most established conservative columnists to a member of the Ku Klux Klan: “George Will can take his hood and go back wherever he came from,” she said, though she later apologized.

Those controversies ultimately limited her Senate career to a single term and sunk her subsequent campaigns for president and mayor of Chicago. How she handled all of it, she said, is a lesson in what not to do for women in politics at all levels.

She advised Harris not to “let yourself be panicked into doing stupid things like I did.”

“I’m not gonna argue that they weren’t stupid — that calling George Will a racist wasn’t bad. The way I handled even the accounting thing … I responded to it out of hurt really, more than anything else. This is gonna happen with Kamala also,” Moseley Braun said.

“Don’t let yourself get hurt. You have to gird your loins, as the Bible says. ... Feel secure and respond honestly and respond out of your own integrity and don’t let people gallop you into doing something or saying something dumb. I admit to having done all of those things. But that’s the benefit of hindsight. It’s 20-20. I did not respond appropriately. I could have. I should have. But I didn’t.”

Related

Before Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned amid accusations of extortion, bribery and income tax evasion, he famously blamed the news media for his downfall, calling them “nattering nabobs of negativism.”

Moseley Braun resurrected Agnew’s quote in talking about media scrutiny of everything from Harris’ smile, her laugh and her handling of the migrant crisis to the 90% turnover on her staff.

“They will find it or make it up. It doesn’t matter. There’s no way you can fight off the nattering nabobs of negativism. You can’t fight that. If you fight back, what’ll happen is, you’ll wind up getting sucked into their conversation and that’s bad,” she said.

“I was so hurt, I didn’t realize that. ... I just needed to push back and not get embroiled in the discussion. I got embroiled. And I didn’t call on enough people to help me at the time, which I should have done.”

Although she has enthusiastically endorsed Harris, Moseley Braun condemned the behind-the-scenes campaign that forced President Joe Biden to abandon his re-election campaign.

“Joe was treated horribly. … I was horrified that they came after him like that. … Just pitch him overboard? Somebody that’s been loyal and true for 40 years, at least? That was wrong. … He did a great job for … our country and he deserved better than that,” Moseley Braun said.

“People came after him, quietly, surreptitiously. It was a bullying kind of move. … They should have given him a chance redeem that one bad debate performance because he has given so much. To have him just kind of cast aside like that after one stumble is wrong. … I would tell whoever was involved with the effort to bully him out of the race, ‘It was not right what you did.’”

Moseley Braun, 76, believes the treatment of Biden also sends a dangerous message to senior citizens like herself.

“The message is, ‘When you can’t perform like you used to be able to perform, we’re done with you.’”

Related

Next Up In Fran Spielman Show
Bill Daley slams Johnson's claim of 'decades of disinvestment' by past mayors
Bill Daley: ‘Open convention’ could be good for Chicago, voters and Democrats — even VP Kamala Harris
Firefighters to march during NASCAR, Democratic convention to push Mayor Johnson for new contract
Bally's won't open permanent casino in River West by 2026, gaming expert says — and may not build it at all
ShotSpotter CEO brands movement to dump gunshot-detection technology 'first cousin of defund the police'
Bears stadium debate should shift south to Michael Reese site, Civic Federation president says
The Latest
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear at a campaign rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State on Sunday.
La Voz Chicago
Pritzker, Durbin y Duckworth se unen al coro de apoyo de Illinois a Kamala Harris como presidenta
El gobernador J.B. Pritzker, que había estado en las listas de posibles sustitutos del Presidente Joe Biden, dijo el lunes por la mañana que había hablado con Harris y le había dicho que la decisión del presidente “fue una verdadera sorpresa”.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Lynn Sweet
 
octaviaredmond.pngOctavia Redmond was killed while delivering mail in Chicago on July 19, 2024. Her fellow letter carriers demanded that the Postal Service do more to protect them from violence.
La Voz Chicago
Luego del asesinato de una repartidora de correo, empleados afirman que el Servicio Postal no cumple en materia de seguridad
Los carteros exigen a la policía que encuentre al asesino de Octavia Redmond, una abuela de 48 años y esposa de otro cartero. Se ha ofrecido una recompensa de $250,000 por este caso.
By David Struett
 
CPD-03 (6).JPG
La Voz Chicago
Un SUV robado atropella a 4 peatones, entre ellos una niña de 8 años, en Brighton Park
Dos mujeres fueron trasladadas al Hospital Holy Cross con heridas no especificadas y se encontraban en buen estado, según las autoridades. Una tercera mujer fue trasladada al Hospital Mount Sinai, donde también se encontraba en buen estado, y un agente fue trasladado a un hospital del área con una herida “leve” en un pie. Una niña de 8 años fue atendida en el lugar de los hechos.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
pete-rose_0.jpg
Movies and TV
'Charlie Hustle' covers all the bases in recapping Pete Rose's winning, sinning ways
Prickly as always, polarizing Reds star looks back at his career over four episodes of HBO docuseries.
By Richard Roeper
 
Montez Sweat at his first press conference.
Bears
Bears, star Montez Sweat working on versatility
He’s played 3,395 career snaps; all but 75 have been with him lined up outside either tackle.
By Patrick Finley
 