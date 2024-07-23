Harris should 'hunker down' for barrage of attacks, says first Black woman to serve in U.S. Senate

Former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun advised Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday to “hunker down” for a barrage of political and media attacks rooted in “misogyny” — and avoid the mistakes she made by being “hurt” by it all.

“They’re going to come after her with bricks. ... And she should expect no quarter from any of them. ... They’re gonna do everything they can to turn the American people against her,” Moseley Braun told the Sun-Times Tuesday.

“You start with misogyny and the fact that she’s a woman. There are a lot of people out there who don’t like the idea of a woman telling them what to do,” added Moseley Braun.” Misogyny is one of the most fundamental things in us in our cultural environment. ... You go from a woman to a mixed race one. You take all of those things and put them together.”

Moseley Braun knows what it’s like to be thrust into the unforgiving media spotlight.

In 1992, she became the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Moseley Braun’s victory was part of the “Year of the Woman” fallout from the confirmation hearings of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Those hearings featured the testimony of Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment.

U.S. Sen. Paul Simon visits U.S. Senate candidate Carol Moseley Braun at her campaign headquarters in 1992. Chicago Sun-Times file photo

But, Moseley Braun quickly went from media darling to media pincushion. During and after her Senate campaign and her failed 1998 re-election campaign, she was embroiled in controversies of her own making about campaign spending, her own finances and those of her mother and about her junkets to Africa and her somewhat secretive visit to a Nigerian dictator.

Moseley Braun took all of it personally. She lashed out at critics, likening one of the nation’s most established conservative columnists to a member of the Ku Klux Klan: “George Will can take his hood and go back wherever he came from,” she said, though she later apologized.

Those controversies ultimately limited her Senate career to a single term and sunk her subsequent campaigns for president and mayor of Chicago. How she handled all of it, she said, is a lesson in what not to do for women in politics at all levels.

She advised Harris not to “let yourself be panicked into doing stupid things like I did.”

“I’m not gonna argue that they weren’t stupid — that calling George Will a racist wasn’t bad. The way I handled even the accounting thing … I responded to it out of hurt really, more than anything else. This is gonna happen with Kamala also,” Moseley Braun said.

“Don’t let yourself get hurt. You have to gird your loins, as the Bible says. ... Feel secure and respond honestly and respond out of your own integrity and don’t let people gallop you into doing something or saying something dumb. I admit to having done all of those things. But that’s the benefit of hindsight. It’s 20-20. I did not respond appropriately. I could have. I should have. But I didn’t.”

Before Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned amid accusations of extortion, bribery and income tax evasion, he famously blamed the news media for his downfall, calling them “nattering nabobs of negativism.”

Moseley Braun resurrected Agnew’s quote in talking about media scrutiny of everything from Harris’ smile, her laugh and her handling of the migrant crisis to the 90% turnover on her staff.

“They will find it or make it up. It doesn’t matter. There’s no way you can fight off the nattering nabobs of negativism. You can’t fight that. If you fight back, what’ll happen is, you’ll wind up getting sucked into their conversation and that’s bad,” she said.

“I was so hurt, I didn’t realize that. ... I just needed to push back and not get embroiled in the discussion. I got embroiled. And I didn’t call on enough people to help me at the time, which I should have done.”

Although she has enthusiastically endorsed Harris, Moseley Braun condemned the behind-the-scenes campaign that forced President Joe Biden to abandon his re-election campaign.

“Joe was treated horribly. … I was horrified that they came after him like that. … Just pitch him overboard? Somebody that’s been loyal and true for 40 years, at least? That was wrong. … He did a great job for … our country and he deserved better than that,” Moseley Braun said.

“People came after him, quietly, surreptitiously. It was a bullying kind of move. … They should have given him a chance redeem that one bad debate performance because he has given so much. To have him just kind of cast aside like that after one stumble is wrong. … I would tell whoever was involved with the effort to bully him out of the race, ‘It was not right what you did.’”

Moseley Braun, 76, believes the treatment of Biden also sends a dangerous message to senior citizens like herself.

“The message is, ‘When you can’t perform like you used to be able to perform, we’re done with you.’”