Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Sept. 14-16

There are plenty of free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend. |Rich Hein/Sun-Times

It’s the last weekend of the summer before the weather turns quite a bit colder, but don’t worry, there are plenty of great free and cheap options for an outdoor activity.

The Ravenswood Artwalk, the Lake View Taco Fest and the World Music Festival are all fun outdoor options that are completely free.

If allergies get to you this time of year, you might head to one of Chicago’s many museums. Both the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium are free this weekend to Illinois residents.

Lake View Taco Fest – Free

What: So many tacos to try and plenty of entertainment to accompany the food during this weekend festival.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Southport Ave., between Addison and Roscoe Streets.

Ravenswood Artwalk – Free

What: Hundreds of artists and visitors gather for this annual event to celebrate art and the industry.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenswood Ave., between Lawrence Ave. and Irving Park Road.

Chicago World Music Festival – Free

What: The 20th Annual World Music Festival takes place all over the city during September. The festival has showcased over 650 artists and ensembles from over 80 countries since it’s start in 1999.

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Millennium Park, 201 East Randolph St.

Chicago Turkish Festival – Free

What: Learn about Turkish heritage and celebrate diversity during this annual festival.

When: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Daley Plaza, 50 West Washington Street, Chicago.

Shedd Aquarium – Free

What: The Shedd Aquarium is free to Illinois residents with a valid ID all month.

When: All September, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1200 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago.

Field Museum – Free

What: The Field Museum is free to Illinois residents with a valid ID this weekend.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1400 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago.

More Sun-Times Guides with things to do

Feel like exploring a new neighborhood this weekend? Check out “The Grid,” a series of Sun-Times neighborhood guides that have the scoop on where to eat, drink and shop. If a farmer’s market is more your speed, check out our Sun-Times 2018 Farmers Market Guide.

Tell us about free and cheap things to do!

We’d love to hear about your suggestions for free and cheap things to do in Chicago. Email us at freeandcheap@suntimes.com and we may include your event in a future story.