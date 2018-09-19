Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Sept. 21-23

A woman runs along the Bloomingdale Trail (the 606) in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago on September 11, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Summer is officially coming to an end, but there are still plenty of great things to do in the city that won’t cost you a thing.

If something outdoors is calling your name, head to the 606 Trail this weekend, and bring your kids, because five cows will march down the trail in the name of autumn.

For a spectacular date night, the River Walk will be a great option on Saturday night for the inauguration of Art on theMART, a projection of dazzling lights on one of Chicago’s most iconic buildings.

Some great eats this weekend, too. The Chicago Food Truck Fest and the World Dumpling Fest are sure to tickle the taste buds.

Art on theMART – Free

Lit Crawl – Free

Take a seat on the River Walk and watch as theMART lights up with a digital art projection this weekend. The installation will viewable five days a week, 10 months per year, for 30 years.Saturday, 6:30 p.m.Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago.

Chicago Food Truck Fest – Free

This annual event features more than 100 artists and writers, plus readings and performances. Saturday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.Various locations in Andersonville and Uptown.

What: Over 20 gourmet food trucks, drinks, outdoor games and more are all promised during this year’s Chicago Food Truck Fest. For free admission, guests must order a ticket online.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: LaBagh Woods, 5275 North Cicero Ave, Chicago.

World Dumpling Fest – Free

YAS! Fest – Free

The second annual World Dumpling Fest features diverse dumplings from diverse restaurants all over Chicago.Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park, 600 East Grand Ave., Chicago.

What: This youth arts showcase will be the largest celebration of young artists in Chicago history.

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Millennium Park, 201 East Randolph Street, Chicago.

Cow procession on 606 Trail – Free

Bring your kids to this fun surprise: five live cows walking down the 606 trial . The event celebrates the autumnal equinox.Saturday, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.Bloomingdale Trail, starting at Ridgeway.

