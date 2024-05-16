The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Chicago

Chicago police clear pro-Palestinian encampment on DePaul campus

The encampment at the Lincoln Park campus had been been in place since April 30. The action came after school officials said they had reached an impasse with the protesters.

By  Mary Norkol, GA Reporter
 Updated  
SHARE Chicago police clear pro-Palestinian encampment on DePaul campus
Chicago Police Department officers clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment on DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Chicago Police Department officers clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment on DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police cleared out a pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus Thursday morning after school officials said they had reached an impasse with the protesters.

The encampment has been in place since April 30 and had been the last remaining in the Chicago area and the longest-standing in the country. Last week, campus police at the University of Chicago cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment, ending an eight-day demonstration.

At DePaul, live shots from the scene showed officers in riot gear at the quad just before 6 a.m. Thursday and carrying off items from the camp.

As of 7 a.m. though dozens of officers remained on the scene dismantling the last of the encampment, the situation appeared peaceful.

Officers on bikes lined Fullerton Avenue and motorists were able to get past.

About 100 protesters stood across the street from the main quad man of whom chanted: “Free Palestine” and “Robert, Robert you can’t hide, you are funding genocide” in reference to DePaul University president Robert Manuel.

“Our Office of Public Safety and Chicago Police are now disassembling the encampment,” university president Rob Manuel said in a written statement early Thursday. “Every person currently in the encampment will be given the opportunity to leave peacefully and without being arrested,” the statement said. “I urge all there to leave peacefully and return home.”

“I write to you early on this Thursday morning to inform you that despite our good faith efforts to come to a shared resolution with the DePaul Divestment Coalition, we were unsuccessful,” Manuel said in the statement.

Manuel said he was “deeply saddened” by the development.

“Effective immediately, the quad and all other green spaces on the Lincoln Park Campus will be closed to everyone,” the statement said. “These spaces will remain closed until further notice so that we can begin property repairs and return to normal operations. Anyone who tries to breach the fence around the quad or any of the green spaces on the Lincoln Park Campus will be trespassed, arrested, and suspended.”

Over the weekend, administrators declared they had reached a stalemate with organizers and could not move forward with negotiations.

Student organizer Henna Ayesh said the encampment still wanted to negotiate and proposed additional meetings, but the administration did not show up.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Related

Chicago police are seen on DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus as officers clear a pro-Palestinian camp Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Chicago police are seen on DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus as officers clear a pro-Palestinian camp, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
DePaul students commemorate Nakba Day with rally
Northwestern ended its encampment without cops or violence: Why is Congress upset?
DePaul University cancels FEST 2024, cites campus 'environment'
Chicago Jewish community celebrating Israel Independence Day is met by pro-Palestinian protesters in Daley Plaza
Northwestern threatens disciplinary action after Israeli, American flags vandalized
Chicago Democratic convention leaders ready for anything, see no echoes of 1968 — ‘There is really … no comparison’
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law wraps up trash, gives it as gifts
The items she gives to family members often are used, incomplete or broken.
By Abigail Van Buren, Dear Abby
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 16, 2024
By Georgia Nicols, Astrologer
 
Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey (4) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) watch the ball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Wings spoil Teresa Weatherspoon's coaching debut, beating Sky 87-79 in opener
The Wings’ frontcourt, led by Teaira McCown, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds, was a difficult matchup for the undersized Sky without center Kamilla Cardoso.
By Annie Costabile, Chicago Sky + Red Stars reporter
 
Cathy Engelbert
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert provides clarity for players on charter-travel initiative
“Flights that are across the country like [the Lynx] going to Seattle, crossing multiple time zones, or flights that usually require a connection, those were the priorities,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams told the Sun-Times.
By Annie Costabile, Chicago Sky + Red Stars reporter
 
police-tape-1.jpg
Crime
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in University Village hit and run
The 44-year-old was in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a car hit him around 7:15 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 