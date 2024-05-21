5 people overdose in Near West Side apartment: cops

Four men and a woman overdosed at a Near West Side apartment building Monday night, officials said.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of South Throop Street about 9:30 p.m. for a “possible overdose,” police said.

The five, four of whom were listed in serious condition and one in fair condition at the time, were taken to Rush Hospital and University of Illinois Hospital, according to Chicago fire department spokesperson Larry Langford.

At the hospital, the patients underwent “detoxification,” police said.

At least neighbor recalls seeing ambulances but did not know what was going on.

The case, which was classified as “non-criminal,” was closed by Area 3 detectives, according to police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli.

No further information was given by officials.