The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
News Metro/State

5 people overdose in Near West Side apartment: cops

It happened about 9:30 p.m. at a residential apartment building in the 1300 block of South Throop Street in the Little Italy/UIC neighborhood, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 5 people overdose in Near West Side apartment: cops
CFD-01.JPG

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

Four men and a woman overdosed at a Near West Side apartment building Monday night, officials said.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of South Throop Street about 9:30 p.m. for a “possible overdose,” police said.

The five, four of whom were listed in serious condition and one in fair condition at the time, were taken to Rush Hospital and University of Illinois Hospital, according to Chicago fire department spokesperson Larry Langford.

At the hospital, the patients underwent “detoxification,” police said.

At least neighbor recalls seeing ambulances but did not know what was going on.

The case, which was classified as “non-criminal,” was closed by Area 3 detectives, according to police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli.

No further information was given by officials.

Next Up In News
Eleven kids taken to hospitals after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Channahon
Motorcyclist killed in McKinley Park wreck
Select DMV offices add summer Saturday hours for teens applying for their first licenses
Traveling abroad for Pride Month? LGBTQ+ Chicagoans respond to worldwide travel alert
Chicago area at risk for severe storms, damaging winds Tuesday
Students protest Israel-Hamas war during School of the Art Institute of Chicago commencement
The Latest
Babe Ruth jersey auction
MLB
Babe Ruth's 'Called Shot' jersey vs. Cubs is up for auction
Ruth never clarified if he really called his shot, or was actually taunting the Cubs dugout.
By Sun-Times staff
 
IMG_1224.jpeg
Columnists
A journey on Boston's public transit shows just how good Chicago has it
The powers that be in Boston, despite representing a metropolis founded in 1630, haven’t managed to run the train all the way to the airport. It stops 1,000 yards away.
By Neil Steinberg
 
FOTW05-22-245-17-24 Channel Cat.jpeg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: It's all going, even the cicadas, as befits May
As befits May, all forms of fishing are going and so are the cicadas to lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
CPD-01.JPG
News
Eleven kids taken to hospitals after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Channahon
The children, all of whom suffered ‘minor injuries’ were taken to area hospitals after the wreck, which happened at 8:35 a.m. in Will County.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Quarterback Jaden Rashada
College Sports
Former Florida recruit Jaden Rashada sues over failed NIL deal worth nearly $14 million
The current Georgia quarterback is suing Gators coach Billy Napier and the program’s top booster.
By Associated Press
 