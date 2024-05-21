The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
News Metro/State

Eleven kids taken to hospitals after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Channahon

The children, all of whom suffered ‘minor injuries’ were taken to area hospitals after the wreck, which happened at 8:35 a.m. in Will County.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Eleven kids taken to hospitals after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Channahon
CPD-01.JPG

The crash happened in Will County on northbound I-55 at milepost 246.

Sun-Times file

Eleven kids were taken to hospitals after three school buses crashed on I-55 near Channahon in Will County, state police said.

The children were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after the northbound buses collided about 8:35 a.m. at milepost 246, state police said.

Additional buses assisted the uninjured kids, who were taken to the Love’s gas station at 23801 W. Bluff Rd. in Channahon, state police said.

Traffic is proceeding in the left lane but the right lane is temporarily closed.

Check back for details.

Next Up In News
Motorcyclist killed in McKinley Park wreck
Select DMV offices add summer Saturday hours for teens applying for their first licenses
Traveling abroad for Pride Month? LGBTQ+ Chicagoans respond to worldwide travel alert
Chicago area at risk for severe storms, damaging winds Tuesday
Students protest Israel-Hamas war during School of the Art Institute of Chicago commencement
Person shot, killed in Gresham
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband says he no longer gets high, but clearly he does
His wife doesn’t mind his marijuana use but wishes he’d stop lying about it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Lemon Mint Sugar Snap Peas
Recipes
Menu planner: Complement a wholesome meal with lemon-mint sugar snap peas
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
A student sits in the driver's seat of a Nissan Leaf in the parking lot of William Howard Taft High School.
Politics
Select DMV offices add summer Saturday hours for teens applying for their first licenses
Expanded weekend services, including road tests and written tests, will be offered June 1 through Aug. 31, historically the busiest season for teenagers looking to get behind the wheel.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet
White Sox
Garrett Crochet 'making it look too easy' in first go as White Sox starter
Crochet hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 