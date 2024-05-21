Eleven kids taken to hospitals after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Channahon
The children, all of whom suffered ‘minor injuries’ were taken to area hospitals after the wreck, which happened at 8:35 a.m. in Will County.
Eleven kids were taken to hospitals after three school buses crashed on I-55 near Channahon in Will County, state police said.
The children were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after the northbound buses collided about 8:35 a.m. at milepost 246, state police said.
Additional buses assisted the uninjured kids, who were taken to the Love’s gas station at 23801 W. Bluff Rd. in Channahon, state police said.
Traffic is proceeding in the left lane but the right lane is temporarily closed.
Check back for details.
The Latest
His wife doesn’t mind his marijuana use but wishes he’d stop lying about it.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
Expanded weekend services, including road tests and written tests, will be offered June 1 through Aug. 31, historically the busiest season for teenagers looking to get behind the wheel.
Crochet hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts.