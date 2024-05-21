Eleven kids taken to hospitals after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Channahon

Eleven kids were taken to hospitals after three school buses crashed on I-55 near Channahon in Will County, state police said.

The children were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after the northbound buses collided about 8:35 a.m. at milepost 246, state police said.

Additional buses assisted the uninjured kids, who were taken to the Love’s gas station at 23801 W. Bluff Rd. in Channahon, state police said.

Traffic is proceeding in the left lane but the right lane is temporarily closed.




