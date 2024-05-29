The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Suburban Chicago

One killed, several hurt in Elk Grove Village wreck

The two-car crash happened about 11:20 p.m. at Biesterfield and Meacham roads.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A police caution tape.

The intersection of Meacham and Biesterfield roads remains closed Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024 as police continue to investigate.

Sun-Times file

One person has died and several were injured during a traffic collision in Elk Grove Village late Tuesday.

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Biesterfield and Meacham roads about 11:20 p.m., Elk Grove Village police said.

One person was killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police said others were taken to hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation and the entire intersection of Biesterfield and Meacham roads is closed until further notice, police said.

