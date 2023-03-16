The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023

GI Bill

Coverage of the GI Bill and related veterans’ affairs.

FBI agent James Rudisill takes down a flag at sunset at his home. The Army veteran and his Chicago lawyer are asking the Supreme Court to take his case, which could help other long-serving vets tap college educational benefits for themselves and their families that they earned under more than one version of the GI Bill.
Decorated vet’s last stand: FBI agent wants Supreme Court to make VA stop shortchanging veterans on GI Bill benefits
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Nicholas Griffo’s complaint led to a whistleblower investigation that found widespread problems with the way the government handles GI Bill claims.
GI Bill snafus widespread and longstanding, long-secret whistleblower investigation finds
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Tyson Manker outside Karbala, Iraq, in 2003. The Illinois veteran led a class-action lawsuit — for which there’s now a preliminary settlement — that’s expected to help thousands of vets who have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD.
The Watchdogs
Illinois Iraq War vet with PTSD wins class-action suit to upgrade discharge, get VA benefits
Tyson Manker’s case also could help thousands of other vets with post-traumatic stress disorder try to upgrade less-than-honorable discharges and get benefits.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
FBI Special Agent Jim Rudisill, a retired Army captain, takes down the flag at his Virginia home just before sunset. His successful legal battle could result in additional benefits for other long-serving veterans.
The Watchdogs
FBI agent who fought VA for GI Bill college benefits wins appeal; case could help vets nationwide
Jim Rudisill has battled terrorists and white supremacists. Now, he’s won a fight for better benefits for himself and, his lawyers estimate, as many as 1.7 million of the nation’s longest-serving veterans.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
The Watchdogs
Duckworth calls for ‘compassionate resolution’ for vets facing GI Bill problems
Responding to a Sun-Times investigation, the Illinois Democrat says ‘bureaucratic error and complex calculations are preventing well-meaning veterans from transferring benefits they’ve earned.’
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
FBI Special Agent Jim Rudisill, a retired Army captain, takes down the flag at his Virginia home just before sunset. His successful legal battle could result in additional benefits for other long-serving veterans.
He’s fought for his country in the Army and FBI. Now, he’s fighting for himself, other vets.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Retired Navy Cmdr. John Capizzi pores over his GI Bill records with daughters Raegan (left), 14, and Cambria, 16. He fought the VA successfully to be able to use his benefits to pay for college for them.
The Watchdogs
GI Bill snafus still keeping veterans from tapping benefits to pay for their kids’ college
The problems with the Post-9/11 GI Bill persist. Even a retired Navy commander who served as an adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff was nearly cheated out of benefits.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
University of Michigan student Paige Dotson, who had to leave DePaul University because of a “bureaucratic failure” involving the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
GI Bill
Navy pays tuition for some veterans’ kids after Sun-Times’ GI Bill investigation
But more military families still are on the hook for huge, unexpected bills for college they were promised would be covered by the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
Dale Saran and his daughter Rebecca on the Fourth of July 1997. After a 20-year career in the Marines, Saran intended to transfer his Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefit to his daughters. It worked — until it didn’t.
The Watchdogs
GI Bill college help came for one vet’s family but others still dealing with military’s broken promises
A Marine veteran’s daughter, faced with a sudden and crushing debt, chose not to go to law school — after being accepted and putting down a deposit — rather than face more debt. A proposal in Congress promises a fix.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
University of Michigan student Paige Dotson, who had to leave DePaul University because of a “bureaucratic failure” involving the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
The Watchdogs
Navy fixes GI Bill error that forced student to leave DePaul and left her with $20K debt
After Sun-Times reports, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has told a retired veteran that the debt will be waived. But others still face similar problems.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Paige Dotson in Chicago, where she attended DePaul University until her family’s Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit was taken away during her freshman year.
The Watchdogs
Sen. Dick Durbin: Fix ‘bureaucratic failures’ that forced Navy vet’s daughter to leave DePaul
She and her father, a decorated war hero, ‘acted honorably and in good faith, and they should not have to shoulder the burden for the Navy’s bureaucratic failures,’ senator and others write.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Bruce Coxworth and his daughter Kelli in the early 1990s. Coxworth served 22 years as a military police officer and intended to give his GI Bill college benefits to his children.
The Watchdogs
More GI Bill horror stories: Vets say government reneged on promise to pay for kids’ college
After a Sun-Times report on an ex-DePaul student, others say the military told them they qualified for education benefits for their families, then said: That was wrong; pay it back.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Paige Dotson on campus at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
The Watchdogs
The Navy told him he served long enough to get his kids free college. Its math was 6 days off.
His daughter’s GI Bill-covered tuition at DePaul was cut off. Now, she and her father, a vet who served 22 years and was honored for saving 2 lives in Afghanistan, have to repay more than $20,000.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
