The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Golf Sports

Prosecutors drop charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said his team reviewed the case in a “thorough and expeditious manner” and found that Scheffler’s account of the incident being a big misunderstanding was corroborated by the evidence.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Prosecutors drop charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler

Prosecutors in Kentucky dropped all criminal charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler.

LM Otero/AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, a local prosecutor, asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffler, who was not required to be in the courtroom.

O’Connell said his team reviewed the case in a “thorough and expeditious manner” and found that Scheffler’s account of the incident being a big misunderstanding was corroborated by the evidence.

Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors. The arresting officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, was outside the gate of Valhalla Golf Course May 17 directing traffic after a pedestrian death when he encountered Scheffler.

Scheffler, 27, was driving a PGA courtesy vehicle when Gillis said he “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” Gillis to the ground. Gillis said his uniform pants were damaged in the fall and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

A surveillance video released by Louisville police last week showed Gillis pursuing Scheffler’s vehicle on foot and stopping him from entering the course. Scheffler is later pulled from the car and cuffed. But the video did not show Gillis’ first contact with Scheffler, authorities said.

Gillis has been disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera during the arrest. In a report on that failure, Gillis wrote that Scheffler had “demanded to be let in” the golf course.

Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.

The golfer spent a brief stint in a jail cell, then returned to the course for the second round. He finished the tournament tied for eighth place.

Next Up In Sports
Justin Fields: kickoff return idea 'funny to me'
Eisenhower's AJ Abrams impresses in football, basketball and track
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen, out since 2020, signs with Aaron Rodgers' Jets
Cubs' offense breaks out in 10th, Ben Brown tosses seven hitless innings in 6-3 victory over Brewers
Mike Clevinger lands on IL; Jake Woodford gets start in White Sox' seventh loss in row
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he hears enough from Jerry Reinsdorf to know he wants to win
The Latest
Eisenhower senior AJ Abrams poses during football season.
High School Football
Eisenhower's AJ Abrams impresses in football, basketball and track
For most of his life, Abrams was all basketball, all the time.
By Mike Clark
 
Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears
Bears
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen, out since 2020, signs with Aaron Rodgers' Jets
Jets coach Robert Saleh envisions potential for Cohen to be a major factor as a kick returner as the NFL implements a new kickoff format.
By Jason Lieser
 
A police caution tape.
News
Woman, 45, killed and several hurt in Elk Grove Village wreck
The two-car crash happened about 11:20 p.m. at Biesterfield and Meacham roads.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eric_LimitedSeries_Image141.png,Eric_LimitedSeries_Image141.png
Movies and TV
'Eric' piles on the misery of Benedict Cumberbatch's bitter puppeteer
It’s a challenge to find empathy for Netflix show’s unpleasant antihero, even as he deals with the horror of a missing child.
By Richard Roeper
 
IMG_5747.jpg
Politics
Illinois House ekes out $53.1 billion budget, hits state with more than $700 million in tax hikes
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office optimistically put out a statement to celebrate the budget’s spending measure after it cleared the Illinois House. But the revenue measure was trickier.
By Tina Sfondeles
 