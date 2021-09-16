Halas Intrigue Episode 178: What happens if the Bears lose to the Bengals?

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser make their Bears-Bengals predictions and wonder if the city would revolt were the Bears to lose at Soldier Field on Sunday. Also: how much will Justin Fields play? What’s up with Eddie Goldman? And will the Bears finally throw deep?
