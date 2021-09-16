 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Halas Intrigue Episode 178: What happens if the Bears lose to the Bengals?

The city might be on edge as the Bears return to Soldier Field.

By Sun-Times staff
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) watches his team playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) watches his team playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.
Kyusung Gong/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser make their Bears-Bengals predictions and wonder if the city would revolt were the Bears to lose at Soldier Field on Sunday. Also: how much will Justin Fields play? What’s up with Eddie Goldman? And will the Bears finally throw deep?

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Hear the one about the Chicago pol saying no to some extra cash? No joke, five in City Council reject salary boost

The five taking a pass on the raise are a mix of North, Northwest and Southwest Side Council members. all in their first or second term — Raymond Lopez (15th), Silvana Tabares (23rd), Felix Cardona (31st), Gilbert Villegas (36th) and Matt Martin (47th).

By Rachel Hinton

Not a single ICU bed free, doctors and nurses bone tired — southern Illinois battles a virus and ‘a plethora of disinformation’

"We’ve been pounding away saying the disease is the enemy, not each other. But we’re running out of ways to say it," said Rosslind Rice, communications director for Southern Illinois Healthcare,

By Mitchell Armentrout

Park District should rethink its rules on life ring placement

If the park district is truly in the life-safety business, then the agency should want people to be safe at all points through the lakefront.

By CST Editorial Board

Trout fishing in Illinois: Details of fall season come from the IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources posted the details today of the fall trout season, set to open Oct. 16; the early catch-and-release release will open at a few sites on Oct. 2.

By Dale Bowman

South Shore locks down Corliss to remain unbeaten

The Tars have only allowed one touchdown all season.

By Michael O'Brien

White Sox notebook: After ejections, Tony La Russa denies hitting Shohei Ohtani on purpose

Pitcher Mike Wright was tossed for the first time in his career. La Russa soon was tossed, too, his third time this season and the 91st of his career.

By Steve Greenberg