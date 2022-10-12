The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 245: Who ya got, Bears or Commanders?

Can Justin Fields continue to show progress at Soldier Field?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 245: Who ya got, Bears or Commanders?
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the New York Giants during a game on Oct. 2.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the New York Giants during a game on Oct. 2.

John Minchillo/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash pick the winner of Thursday night’s Bears game against the Commanders, wonder whether games on short rest are making the NFL worse and debate what Justin Fields needs to show in prime time.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Amazon goes all out to go all in with NFL
Short week? Roquan Smith ready to put on a show
The Bears are in QB purgatory, the Commanders in QB hell
Bears QB Justin Fields must show game vs. Vikings was just a step, not the destination
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson set to start Thursday
Bears OL Alex Leatherwood returns to practice
The Latest
Leaves on the our backyard after the rains Wednesday. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Christian Howe’s annual fall report from southern Cook County to the Northwoods
Christian Howe delivered his annul fall report of fall colors and the progression of migration of waterfowl and the deer rut from southern Cook County to northern Michigan.
By Dale Bowman
 
image005.jpg
News
Walter E. Smithe Jr., founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, dies at 86
Chicagoans know the store, which pioneered custom-order furniture, for its ‘Walter E. Smith, you dream it, we build it’ jingles.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
This photo shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Bivalent, at AltaMed Medical clinic in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2022.
Editorials
Give it another shot: Get the latest COVID-19 booster
Only 10% of Chicagoans have gotten their updated COVID-19 booster. Perhaps we need a jolt of that urgency and desperation we once felt to protect ourselves from coronavirus at the height of the pandemic.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Some transit advocates are concerned over a portion of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning plan that looks to add nearly 300 miles of expressway lanes and arterial streets.
Transportation
Transit advocates criticize new regional transportation plan featuring expressway expansion
The updated plan adopted on Wednesday called “On To 2050 Plan” builds on the plan first released in 2018 — the agency is required by federal law to develop a list of major transportation projects every four years for northeastern Illinois.
By Manny Ramos
 
FREEZER_101222_02.JPG
Crime
Tenant faces murder charge in killing, dismembering Northwest Side boarding house owner
Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing Frances Walker, 69. Police say some remains were found in a freezer, others are missing. Friends describe the victim as ‘gentle, sweet, generous, kind.’
By Tom Schuba
 