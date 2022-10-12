Halas Intrigue, Episode 245: Who ya got, Bears or Commanders?

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash pick the winner of Thursday night’s Bears game against the Commanders, wonder whether games on short rest are making the NFL worse and debate what Justin Fields needs to show in prime time.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
The Latest
Christian Howe delivered his annul fall report of fall colors and the progression of migration of waterfowl and the deer rut from southern Cook County to northern Michigan.
Chicagoans know the store, which pioneered custom-order furniture, for its ‘Walter E. Smith, you dream it, we build it’ jingles.
Only 10% of Chicagoans have gotten their updated COVID-19 booster. Perhaps we need a jolt of that urgency and desperation we once felt to protect ourselves from coronavirus at the height of the pandemic.
The updated plan adopted on Wednesday called “On To 2050 Plan” builds on the plan first released in 2018 — the agency is required by federal law to develop a list of major transportation projects every four years for northeastern Illinois.
Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing Frances Walker, 69. Police say some remains were found in a freezer, others are missing. Friends describe the victim as ‘gentle, sweet, generous, kind.’