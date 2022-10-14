Halas Intrigue, Episode 246: A game of inches

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down Justin Fields’ play and what went wrong in the loss to the Commanders.
The Hawks are still searching for their first even-strength goal of the season after wasting goalie Alex Stalock’s splendid start in a 1-0 loss Thursday.
The Bears quarterback got hit often in a 12-7 loss to the Commanders. He needs to run less, not more.
Pettis, Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus believed it should have been a pass-interference penalty against Commanders safety Darrick Forrest.
Four days after the Bears allowed 307 yards, 6-of-7 third-down conversions and three touchdowns in the first half vs. the Vikings, they held Washington to 88 yards, 1-of-6 third-downs and no touchdowns in the first half. Alas, it wasn’t enough as the Bears lost, 12-7.