Friday, October 14, 2022
Halas Intrigue, Episode 246: A game of inches

The Bears came close, but couldn’t pull out the win Thursday night.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney catches a pass, but is short of the end zone, during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Commanders.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down Justin Fields’ play and what went wrong in the loss to the Commanders.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson saves a shot by Andreas Athanasiou.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks can’t find net in narrow loss to Golden Knights
The Hawks are still searching for their first even-strength goal of the season after wasting goalie Alex Stalock’s splendid start in a 1-0 loss Thursday.
By Ben Pope
 
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked during Thursday night’s loss to the Commanders.
Bears
Justin Fields can’t take many more beatings like the one he took Thursday night
The Bears quarterback got hit often in a 12-7 loss to the Commanders. He needs to run less, not more.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis after dropping the game-winning touchdown pass against the Commanders.
Bears
Bears bristle at non-call as WR Dante Pettis loses would-be game winner in end zone
Pettis, Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus believed it should have been a pass-interference penalty against Commanders safety Darrick Forrest.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) sacks Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in the second quarter Thursday night at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears defense solves first-half blues, but ...
Four days after the Bears allowed 307 yards, 6-of-7 third-down conversions and three touchdowns in the first half vs. the Vikings, they held Washington to 88 yards, 1-of-6 third-downs and no touchdowns in the first half. Alas, it wasn’t enough as the Bears lost, 12-7.
By Mark Potash
 