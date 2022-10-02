The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 242: Giant questions about Justin Fields

And no answers appear to be in sight.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 242: Giant questions about Justin Fields
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Adam Hunger/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser detail another underwhelming day for Justin Fields and the challenge Matt Eberflus faces in trying to get the Bears’ offense moving in the right direction.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears rookie Velus Jones crushed by muffed punt late in game
Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Giants
Bears’ offense wants wins, not stats, but gets neither in loss to Giants
Giants QB Daniel Jones gives Bears’ defense the boot
Too much forward progress from the Giants’ Daniel Jones, not enough from the Bears’ Justin Fields
Michael Badgley goes 4 for 4 vs. Giants filling in for Bears K Cairo Santos
The Latest
A house caught fire Oct. 2, 2022 in the 1100 block of East 90th Street.
News
Man dies in Burnside house fire
Authorities do not know the cause of the fire, which was put down in about 30 minutes.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Reichel.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Boris Katchouk injury widens Lukas Reichel’s path to making team
One way or another, the Hawks will need to find more sources of offense for the regular season.
By Ben Pope
 
A voter casts their vote on Election Day at Stone Scholastic Academy in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020.
Editorials
Illinois not immune to misguided claims of election fraud
The objective of those writing threatening letters in Illinois is no different than the scams of out-of-state Republicans who want to bombard and wear out election officials with complaints that hold no water.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby kicks a 31-yard field goal during overtime.
NFL
Packers beat Patriots with field goal in overtime
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in OT.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears rookie Velus Jones fumbling a punt against the Giants.
Bears
Bears rookie Velus Jones crushed by muffed punt late in game
Jones, a third-round pick, was making his NFL debut.
By Jason Lieser
 