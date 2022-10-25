The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 248: Bears win a stunner!

No one was expecting such a decisive victory against Bill Belichick and New England.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Moments after the Bears shocked the Patriots 33-14, Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash broke down the upset, Justin Fields and the GM Ryan Poles’ assessment of his progress.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears romp past Patriots 33-14 as QB Justin Fields, defense shine
Bears coach Matt Eberflus proves he can get up off the mat in beatdown of Patriots
Bears bounce QB Mac Jones from game, lead Patriots 20-14 at halftime
Barack Obama shows his fandom for Bears as guest on ManningCast
Bears center Lucas Patrick leaves game with toe injury
Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘encouraged’ by QB Justin Fields’ progress
The Latest
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago police Supt. David Brown.
News
Police oversight commission holds special meeting on proposed CPD budget
In a virtual meeting, Community Commission on Public Safety questions Supt. Brown, other police brass over response times and resource allocation.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against the Patriots on Monday.
Bears
Bears romp past Patriots 33-14 as QB Justin Fields, defense shine
Other than a brief surge by the Patriots in the second quarter, the Bears controlled the game and gave their best performance of the season.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus entered Monday night on at three-game losing streak.
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus proves he can get up off the mat in beatdown of Patriots
Perhaps one day Gillette Stadium will be known as the beginning of the beginning for the Bears head coach.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon loses control of the ball off pressure from the Bulls’ Goran Dragic during the first half of Monday’s game.
Bulls
Bulls bench takes a mob mentality in coming back to beat Celtics
It couldn’t have gone any worse for the starters out of the gate, but facing a 19-point deficit the reserves sparked a fire that Boston couldn’t put out. Now, what to do about the starters and the part-time mentality that has messed with their consistency?
By Joe Cowley
 