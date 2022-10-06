The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 243: Picking a Bears-Vikings winner

Luke Getsy seems to see something in Justin Fields that everyone else is missing.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash wonder what Luke Getsy is seeing that we don’t, how Justin Fields can improve and who wins the Bears-Vikings game.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

