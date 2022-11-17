The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 257: Lots of questions

The Bears’ evaluation season continues with a visit to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool warms up before the Miami game.

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool warms up before the Miami game.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Why isn’t Chase Claypool playing? And Velus Jones? And what will Justin Fields do next? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate. 

