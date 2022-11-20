Halas Intrigue, Episode 258: Justin Fields is hurt

What’s going on with Justin Fields’ shoulder? Patrick Finley, Mark Potash and Jason Lieser break down another Bears’ loss — and a concerning injury.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
The food-focused holiday is all about turkey, stuffing and pies but we can’t forget about drink options.
The Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times.
The Bears’ losing streak, as much as it might help their draft position — they’re now projected to pick third — is threatening to cloud whatever growth is possible in front of them. That’s doubly true with quarterback Justin Fields nursing a shoulder injury.
Plus, a small step forward for the defense and a stat that illustrates the huge difference in how the Bears offense operates now compared to the Matt Nagy era.
The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.