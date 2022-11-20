The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Halas Intrigue, Episode 258: Justin Fields is hurt

The loss to the Falcons is the least of the Bears’ concerns.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws while being hit by the Falcons’ Arnold Ebiketie during the third quarter Sunday.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

What’s going on with Justin Fields’ shoulder? Patrick Finley, Mark Potash and Jason Lieser break down another Bears’ loss — and a concerning injury.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

