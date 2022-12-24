Halas Intrigue, Episode 266: Iced out

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down another Bears loss, this time in a frigid Soldier Field.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ best pass of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills landed in the arms of the most unlikely receiver: rookie Velus Jones.
The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.
Plus, a look at kicker Cairo Santos straightening himself out and the rash of fights late in the Bears-Bills game.
With the wind almost literally at its back, the Bills defense focused on preventing Fields from beating them with his legs — and it worked. Fields, who came in averaging 100.8 rushing yards in his last eight games, gained just 11 yards on seven carries in 35-13 loss at Soldier Field.