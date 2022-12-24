The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 266: Iced out

Cold and ugly could describe the Bears’ loss to the Bills at Soldier Field.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears’ David Montgomery is tackled by the Bills’ Shaq Lawson.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down another Bears loss, this time in a frigid Soldier Field.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

The Latest
Bears receiver Velus Jones makes a 44-yard catch Saturday.
Bears
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ best pass of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills landed in the arms of the most unlikely receiver: rookie Velus Jones.
By Patrick Finley
 
A fire broke out at a home Feb. 14, 2021, in Wilmette.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Waukegan sports bar
Officers responded to a shooting about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bills running back Devin Singletary runs away from the Bears on Saturday.
Bears
Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense
The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson playing in a game against the Rams.
Bears
3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?
Plus, a look at kicker Cairo Santos straightening himself out and the rash of fights late in the Bears-Bills game.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs away from Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa (57) in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ 35-13 victory Saturday at Soldier Field.
Bears
With Justin Fields contained, Bears’ run game withers
With the wind almost literally at its back, the Bills defense focused on preventing Fields from beating them with his legs — and it worked. Fields, who came in averaging 100.8 rushing yards in his last eight games, gained just 11 yards on seven carries in 35-13 loss at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 