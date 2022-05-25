The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 223: What to make of Bears’ OTAs

Can any sort of judgment be made yet?

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 223: What to make of Bears’ OTAs
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches players during voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall last month.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches players during voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall last month.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down what they’ve seen at the Bears’ OTAs, from Teven Jenkins playing right tackle to Jaylon Johnson running with second-teamers.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Teven Jenkins upbeat as move to right tackle looks increasingly likely
Cole Kmet optimistic about potential of Bears’ offense
Jaylon Johnson running with 2nd team, but coach says not to ‘read into that’
Does winning truly trump everything?
Ex-Bears QB Nick Foles signs with Colts
Bears giving quarterback Justin Fields room to grow
The Latest
The Kennedy Expressway is clogged with cars as rush-hour commuters and holiday travelers try to make their way through Chicago on November 21, 2017.
Transportation
Roads, airports expected to be busy this weekend despite higher fuel costs
While people aren’t staying home because of gas prices, some are making changes to their travel plans, AAA says.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
News
Pritzker, other Illinois Democrats blast Texas governor for injecting Chicago into debate over school shooting
“I hate to say this, there are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted, “Shame on you.” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) tweeted that the Republican governor was an “@sshole” and should” keep our city’s name out of your mouth.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A woman wearing a black shirt holds hands with another person and prays during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
La Voz Chicago
19 niños y 2 adultos muertos en tiroteo masivo en escuela primaria de Texas
Un hombre de 18 años de la localidad abrió fuego en la Escuela Primaria Robb de Uvalde, a unas 85 millas al oeste de San Antonio.
By Jim Vertuno | Associated Press
 
A group of around two dozen young people from around the city perform a “die in” in front of City Hall on Monday demanding better solutions for youth instead of an earlier curfew.
La Voz Chicago
Jóvenes protestan el toque de queda afuera del Ayuntamiento
El grupo hizo un llamado a los líderes de la ciudad para que proporcionen una variedad de recursos.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael Scott, Jr. during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
La Voz Chicago
Concejal de North Lawndale renuncia para trabajar en Cinespace
El concejal Michael Scott Jr. no quiso revelar a quién recomienda que la alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot nombre para reemplazarlo.
By Fran Spielman
 