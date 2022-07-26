The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 225: The Bears are back at it

And eyes are on Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Ryan Poles and a lot more.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields speaks to reporters.

The Bears enter this year’s training camp with Justin Fields the unquestioned leader of the offense.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down Roquan Smith’scontract impasse, Robert Quinn’s future and what GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus said at check-in day Tuesday.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected onthe podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, includingApple Podcasts,Google Podcasts,Luminary,Spotify, andStitcher.

