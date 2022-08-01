The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 1, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 226: What’s up after 1 week?

No Roquan Smith? What’s in store for Teven Jenkins?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
BEARS_120621_50.jpg

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins warms up before the Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field in December last season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash debate the absence of Roquan Smith, the future of Teven Jenkins and why the Bears offense has looked so bad.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected onthe podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, includingApple Podcasts,Google Podcasts,Luminary,Spotify, andStitcher.

