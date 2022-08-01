Halas Intrigue, Episode 226: What’s up after 1 week?

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash debate the absence of Roquan Smith, the future of Teven Jenkins and why the Bears offense has looked so bad.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected onthe podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, includingApple Podcasts,Google Podcasts,Luminary,Spotify, andStitcher.
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.
The Latest
The Certified Annual Financial Report for 2021 shows Chicago closed the books on 2021 with a total fund balance of $679.1 million.
Estos emotivos actos, normalmente reservados a una sala del 25° piso del Dirksen Federal Building, en el centro, se han celebrado en diversos espacios alternativos durante la pandemia.
Los adolescentes del Programa Juvenil Greencorps Chicago están participando en ocho escuelas durante el verano, armando entre 40 y 60 bicicletas cada una.
Raymond Bendig, el abogado de Jorge Espana, sostuvo que el tiroteo fue un “accidente”.
The return of old favorites, new flavor profiles make for an eclectic mix.