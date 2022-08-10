The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 227: Roquan Smith’s trade demand

The preseason hasn’t even started yet, but the Bears are already dealing with drama.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith speaks at a news conference earlier this year.

Roquan Smith’s trade request is the first major challenge for Bears GM Ryan Poles.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Roquan Smith’s dramatic trade request and what it means for the Bears. Then they analyze Saturday’s preseason debut, what Justin Fields must do and where Matt Nagy fits in.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

