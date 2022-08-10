Halas Intrigue, Episode 227: Roquan Smith’s trade demand

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Roquan Smith’s dramatic trade request and what it means for the Bears. Then they analyze Saturday’s preseason debut, what Justin Fields must do and where Matt Nagy fits in.
One day after he demanded a trade with a 343-word statement that accused his bosses of negotiating in bad faith, Roquan Smith was taken off the Bears’ physically unable to perform list.
Ald. Sophia King joins mayoral race, Virtue chef Damarr Brown dishes on his career and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Grupos ambientales piden que se monitore el aire y se instalen sistemas de filtración en los hogares de La Villita
Los grupos ambientales de la comunidad publicaron el lunes una lista de demandas.
En los últimos años, la fiscal del estado ha desestimado 32 casos en los que Guevara desempeñó un papel fundamental.
La bebé fue devuelta a la casa por un vecino y parecía estar ilesa, dijo la policía. Fue llevada a Swedish Hospital como medida de precaución.