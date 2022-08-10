Halas Intrigue, Episode 227: Roquan Smith’s trade demand

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Roquan Smith’s dramatic trade request and what it means for the Bears. Then they analyze Saturday’s preseason debut, what Justin Fields must do and where Matt Nagy fits in.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

