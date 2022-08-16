The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 229: On Ro, Teven and another preseason game

Teven Jenkins is a starter? Roquan Smith has a mystery agent? And how will Justin Fields fare against the Seahawks? The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 229: On Ro, Teven and another preseason game
BEARS_081422_63.JPG

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener at Soldier.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash look ahead to the Bears’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this Thursday.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus: Starters will play vs. Seahawks — but not much
Bears steer QB Justin Fields in new direction after haphazard rookie season
A week after trade demand, Roquan Smith is losing momentum
Opportunity knocks — at right guard — for Teven Jenkins
Bears need second-round picks to round into shape
Bears LB Roquan Smith continues ‘hold-in’ as memo issues warning
The Latest
1659584131767439.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic posts by someone claiming to be a cop. ‘I hope the department knows I am posting here’
The person making the posts bragged on 4chan, a website regarded as a hotbed for racism and extremism, about profiling people and being involved in two on-duty shootings.
By Tom Schuba
 
A nearly empty sidewalk on North Michigan in Magnificent Mile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Other Views
Five ways to make Michigan Avenue even greater
Great streets are more than just a building address and six lanes of through traffic. They are extensions of our urban public life and important places in themselves.
By Philip Enquist
 
Safaa Zarzour, president of the Islamic Society of North America, speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at the Downtown Islamic Center.
News
Islamic Society of North America’s annual convention returns in person
The 59th annual convention will be held Sept. 2-5 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
By Jordan Perkins
 
R. Kelly walks into the Daley Center in Chicago for a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly jury selected, opening statements set for Wednesday
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber questioned more than 100 potential jurors and excused more than half of them before hearing challenges from lawyers late Tuesday afternoon.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
merlin_107543542.jpg
Bears
Matt Eberflus: Starters will play vs. Seahawks — but not much
The Bears’ head coach is being cautious with a short week after Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. Some starters will play 6-10 snaps, others might hit 20. “We’re not going to put stress on their bodies,” Eberflus said.
By Mark Potash
 