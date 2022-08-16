Halas Intrigue, Episode 229: On Ro, Teven and another preseason game
Teven Jenkins is a starter? Roquan Smith has a mystery agent? And how will Justin Fields fare against the Seahawks? The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.
Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash look ahead to the Bears’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this Thursday.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
The Bears’ head coach is being cautious with a short week after Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. Some starters will play 6-10 snaps, others might hit 20. “We’re not going to put stress on their bodies,” Eberflus said.