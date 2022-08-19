Halas Intrigue, Episode 230: Grading the Bears’ preseason win over the Seahawks
From Seattle, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Justin Fields and Cole Kmet is the Bears’ next great connection, what role Teven Jenkins has to play and how Velus Jones can help the team the most.
From Seattle, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Justin Fields and Cole Kmet is the Bears’ next great connection, what role Teven Jenkins has to play and how Velus Jones can help the team the most.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
The Latest
Alison Brie and the cast are fantastic, but the story veers unsuccessfully from light to dark to silly.
The custodian recorded a female staff member inside the restroom of Washington Elementary School, Park Ridge police said.
No matter what numbers you look at, the White Sox starter ranks among the very best in baseball this season.
DePaul professors Windsor Aguirre and Thiru Ramaraj are collaborating on fish genomes.
In another attack, a 71-year-old woman was shot inside a home in Auburn Gresham.