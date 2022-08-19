The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 230: Grading the Bears’ preseason win over the Seahawks

From Seattle, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Justin Fields and Cole Kmet is the Bears’ next great connection, what role Teven Jenkins has to play and how Velus Jones can help the team the most.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 230: Grading the Bears’ preseason win over the Seahawks
Justin Fields is sacked by a Seahawks defender during the team’s win over Seattle on Thursday night.

Justin Fields is sacked by a Seahawks defender during the team’s win over Seattle on Thursday night.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

From Seattle, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Justin Fields and Cole Kmet is the Bears’ next great connection, what role Teven Jenkins has to play and how Velus Jones can help the team the most.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ offense starting to fit Justin Fields
Bears get DE Robert Quinn some action, plus other notes from the Seahawks game
Bears WR Velus Jones’ up-and-down game shows risk, reward of rookies
Roquan Smith stands alone among his teammates
With top players’ availability uncertain, Bears not making most of preseason
Justin Fields’ next situation to conquer: scoring
The Latest
SPIN_ME_ROUND___Still_6.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Spin Me Round’: Erratic pasta-restaurant comedy doesn’t quite stick
Alison Brie and the cast are fantastic, but the story veers unsuccessfully from light to dark to silly.
By Richard Roeper
 
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting from June 19, 2021, on the West Side.
Suburban Chicago
Park Ridge custodian charged with secretly recording in grade school
The custodian recorded a female staff member inside the restroom of Washington Elementary School, Park Ridge police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dylan Cease looks on after striking out the side against the Orioles.
White Sox
Advanced or not, stats say Dylan Cease should be a Cy Young favorite
No matter what numbers you look at, the White Sox starter ranks among the very best in baseball this season.
By Satchel Price
 
Windsor Aguirre, professor of evolutionary biology, and Thiru Ramaraj, assistant professor in the School of Computing, earned a University Research Council collaboration grant to fund their computational biology project. Credit: DePaul University/Jeff Carri
Sports
Fish genomes, Ecuador to DePaul University, via a collaboration of a biologist & computer scientist
DePaul professors Windsor Aguirre and Thiru Ramaraj are collaborating on fish genomes.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was wounded in a shooting Dec. 3, 2021, in the Near North neighborhood.
Crime
14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
In another attack, a 71-year-old woman was shot inside a home in Auburn Gresham.
By Sun-Times Wire
 