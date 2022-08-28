Halas Intrigue, Episode 233: Grading the finale

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ step forward at quarterback and talk about which defensive players sat out. Then Mark Potash gives out his game balls.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and. Stitcher.
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.
The Latest
Chase Brown scored three touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and Tommy DeVito completed 27 of 37 passes for 192 yards and two scores in his debut as the Illini breezed to a 38-6 victory.
Breaking down the highs and lows of the Bears’ last preseason game — a 21-20 win — before the Sept. 11 season opener.
This marks the latest setback for Moncada, who is batting .197 with a .581 OPS in 80 games.
“If we truly believe we can do it, then we’ll do it,” Abreu said of the Sox’ chances of winning the division. “It’s just a matter for us to believe it.”