Sunday, August 28, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 233: Grading the finale

How do the Bears look after three preseason games?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus walks the sideline during Saturday’s preseason game against the Browns in Cleveland.

David Dermer/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ step forward at quarterback and talk about which defensive players sat out. Then Mark Potash gives out his game balls.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and. Stitcher.

