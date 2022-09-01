Halas Intrigue, Episode 234: Bears GM Ryan Poles talks — plus stadium news

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Ryan Poles’ take on Roquan Smith and Teven Jenkins — and detail the news that broke about the Arlington Heights stadium project Thursday
The Latest
As the weather cools down, take advantage of family-friendly fall activities, like pumpkin picking, theater shows and special events in the Chicago area.
Nearly 80 people seeking asylum at the U.S. southern border were sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as part of his plan to move them to Democrat-led cities; Blasting Abbott’s actions as racist, xenophobic, Lightfoot said, “We’re ready. We are the village.”
The proposal pulls together a few separate ideas that have been floated in recent months in an attempt to alter Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan for a new $120 million school on former public housing land.
In his last season on the AVP Tour, charismatic Casey, 42, is still a legitimate title threat. The Chicago AVP Gold Series event will take over Oak Street Beach on Friday through Sunday.
We need to reorganize our lives, and especially our kids’ lives, to be sure they are living IRL and not just online.