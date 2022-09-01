The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 234: Bears GM Ryan Poles talks — plus stadium news

Linebackers, offensive linemen and the suburbs are the talk among Bears fans.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles watches the team before a preseason game.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Ryan Poles’ take on Roquan Smith and Teven Jenkins — and detail the news that broke about the Arlington Heights stadium project Thursday

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

