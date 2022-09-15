Halas Intrigue, Episode 237: Are the Packers done for?

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate the narrative that the Packers are done for — and then pick winners for Sunday night’s rivalry game.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
The Latest
When Ukrainian and Afghan refugees came to the Chicago area, they were welcomed. These new asylum seekers are also fleeing violence, conflict, and persecution, but the treatment they’ve received from some who call themselves leaders could not be more disparate.
Getsy was the quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator last season when the Packers lost their season opener 38-3 to the Saints. Aaron Rodgers had a passer rating of 36.8. Rodgers won 13 of his next 14 games, though, and the Packers landed the top playoff seed.
Lewis’ son, Rev. Bobby Lewis, joined Welz Kauffman, former president and CEO of the Ravinia Festival, to discuss the life and legacy of the jazz legend with the Sun-Times.
Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez and Devon Walker have signed on for Season 48, starting Oct. 1 on NBC.