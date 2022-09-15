The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 237: Are the Packers done for?

Keep in mind it’s only Week 2.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 237: Are the Packers done for?
A Packers fan quotes Aaron Rodgers during last season’s game against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

A Packers fan quotes Aaron Rodgers during last season’s game against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate the narrative that the Packers are done for — and then pick winners for Sunday night’s rivalry game.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Luke Getsy knows from experience not to write off 0-1 Packers
Melissa Stark back on prime-time NFL show after 20-year hiatus
Bears predictions: Week 2 at Packers
Bears WR Darnell Mooney: ‘I’m gonna be here for a while and I’m gonna be a threat’
Can Matt Eberflus change Bears’ fortunes vs. Aaron Rodgers?
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers would’ve been happy to see Bears trade LB Roquan Smith
The Latest
Lake Zurich’s Cal Grabowski (8) powers his way through the Stevenson defense.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 4
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Asylum seekers share food as they load onto a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago on Aug. 31.
Other Views
Welcoming asylum seekers is what Illinois should be about
When Ukrainian and Afghan refugees came to the Chicago area, they were welcomed. These new asylum seekers are also fleeing violence, conflict, and persecution, but the treatment they’ve received from some who call themselves leaders could not be more disparate.
By John Atkinson
 
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is a former Packers assistant.
Bears
Luke Getsy knows from experience not to write off 0-1 Packers
Getsy was the quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator last season when the Packers lost their season opener 38-3 to the Saints. Aaron Rodgers had a passer rating of 36.8. Rodgers won 13 of his next 14 games, though, and the Packers landed the top playoff seed.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ramsey Lewis, photographed at his home in 2010.
Fran Spielman Show
Ramsey Lewis: Remembering the Chicago jazz legend
Lewis’ son, Rev. Bobby Lewis, joined Welz Kauffman, former president and CEO of the Ravinia Festival, to discuss the life and legacy of the jazz legend with the Sun-Times.
By Fran Spielman
 
newsnl.png
Movies and TV
4 comedians added to ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast
Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez and Devon Walker have signed on for Season 48, starting Oct. 1 on NBC.
By Erin Jensen | USA Today
 