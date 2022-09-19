The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 19, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 238: Another Packers beatdown

Bears fans are quite familiar with this outcome.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 238: Another Packers beatdown
Bears quarterback Justin Fields tries to evade a Packers defender Sunday night.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields tries to evade a Packers defender Sunday night.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate what Aaron Rodgers’ continued dominance of the Bears — and Justin Fields’ struggles — mean for the rivalry and the Bears’ season.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
The Packers own the Bears — and the game of inches, too
Same old story for new-look Bears as Aaron Rodgers leads Packers to 27-10 win
Bears quarterback Justin Fields starts with razzle-dazzle, ends with dud vs. Packers
Trevis Gipson, Robert Quinn apply the heat vs. Packers
Bears-Packers: Pro Bowl LT David Bakhtiari won’t play
Just Sayin’: The good news is, a whole lot of bad teams could win the Big Ten West
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles after beating the Bears again.
Bears
The Packers own the Bears — and the game of inches, too
Another loss, this one when Justin Fields is stuffed at the goal line in the fourth quarter.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A photo of Aaron Rodgers pointing during the Bears-Packers game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Bears
Same old story for new-look Bears as Aaron Rodgers leads Packers to 27-10 win
The Bears managed him for a quarter and a half, but that’s not enough. And it’s not progress.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday night.
Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields starts with razzle-dazzle, ends with dud vs. Packers
An offense that was stuck in the Soldier Field mud last week played like that on the much drier turf at Lambeau Field during a 27-10 loss Sunday to the rival Packers.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Trevis Gipson, Robert Quinn apply the heat vs. Packers
Gipson had two sacks and Quinn had one as the Bears threw their best pass rush at Aaron Rodgers — to no avail in a tough first half.
By Mark Potash
 