The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 235: The season starts!

And here we go.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 235: The season starts!
Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks with head coach Matt Eberflus.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks with head coach Matt Eberflus.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley and Mark Potash make their predictionsfor Sunday’s season openeragainst the 49ers — and the Bears season in general.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Fox analyst Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston says Bears coach Matt Eberflus will surprise people
Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. 49ers
Predictions for which TV crews will call Bears games this season
Gamblers don’t have much faith in the Bears
Bears won’t take cash at Soldier Field
49ers-Bears could shed light on a Nagy problem
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_09_07_at_9.02.08_PM.png
Crime
Two men charged with fatal gang shooting in McKinley Park
The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street after Julius Hernandez, 18, and Byron Quijeiro, 20, circled the block with two other people in a black Lexus SUV, according to prosecutors.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
City Council committee tweaks gender identity ordinance
If passed by the full Council, the revised ordinance will state a “legitimate governmental reason” for asking for gender identity is to collect “demographic information reporting on the diversity of city employees” or to “provide better services to the public.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Westinghouse’s Leavell Windfield, Jr (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Raby.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 3
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LII
Sports Media
Fox analyst Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston says Bears coach Matt Eberflus will surprise people
Eberflus’ emphasis on learning how to manage games has impressed Johnston, who will call the 49ers-Bears game Sunday with Joe Davis and Pam Oliver.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Shuttle bus passengers arrive at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site up on the parking lot of the United Center on the Near West Side, March 9, 2021.
Other Views
How Black, Latino patients are taking greater charge of their health care
The pandemic and the vaccine rollout changed how people relate to the health care system, and the statistics show that’s especially the case for these communities of color.
By Tayla Mahmud and Mark Westall
 