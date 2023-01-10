The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Halas Intrigue, Episode 271: On Ryan Poles, Justin Fields and the No. 1 pick

The Bears general manager looks ahead to the offseason and 2023.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles held his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down GM Ryan Poles’ end-of-season comments about Justin Fields as his starter, what he’ll look for in the No. 1 pick and what he’ll do next.

