Halas Intrigue, Episode 271: On Ryan Poles, Justin Fields and the No. 1 pick

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down GM Ryan Poles’ end-of-season comments about Justin Fields as his starter, what he’ll look for in the No. 1 pick and what he’ll do next.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
Brian Urlacher suing Texas hair transplant clinic, claiming they used hair replacement story without his permission
The Latest
Since 1994, Ladder Up, a nonprofit providing free tax filing assistance, has returned clients $1.4 billion in tax refunds. But it’s way short of helpers.
Bulls writer Rob Schaefer and Cubs writer Tim Stebbins were let go Tuesday, further dwindling a digital team that not long ago was the regional sports network’s focus.
Delight, then frustration after bookstore customer returns $800 worth of books she only wanted for holiday ‘staging’
Rebecca George, co-owner of Volumes Bookcafe in Wicker Park and downtown, took to Twitter this week to complain.
Just before 2 p.m., the plane’s engine failed and it landed on the southbound lanes of I-355 near milepost 13.7, authorities said. No one was hurt, authorities say.
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council re-thinking support over mayor’s failure to reach out after he accidentally shot himself
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said his second thoughts stem from Lightfoot’s “coldness” toward him, including her not contacting him after the accidental shooting last fall and his more recent hospitalization for a low blood count. “I wouldn’t treat my friends that way,” he said.