Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 272: Meet the new boss

Now that Kevin Warren is officially on board at Halas Hall, what’s next?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
New Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren talks to reporters at Halas Hall.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down new president/CEO Kevin Warren’s introductory press conference and what it means for the Bears’ new stadium, ownership and the product on the field.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

