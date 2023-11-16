The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin’s back

The Bears get their starting QB back.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Justin Fields will be back to face the Lions.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down what they expect to see from Justin Fields in his return Sunday in Detroit.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) and his wife, former Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke, walk into the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Thursday for the former longtime City Council member’s corruption trial.
News
Prosecutors promise jurors ‘unvarnished version of Ed Burke’ — blasting ex-Council member as ‘bribe taker’ and ‘extortionist’
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, prosecutors and defense attorneys have chosen 12 jurors at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse who will hear evidence that was used in 2019 to level criminal charges against Burke in a push against old-school, Chicago-style corruption.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
A photo of Montez Sweat playing against the Panthers.
Bears
New DE Montez Sweat gives Bears’ pass rush instant help, optimism for future
Sweat had eight pressures against the Panthers last week, the most by a Bears player in nearly three years. Now he just needs a running mate.
By Jason Lieser
 
U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer, who heard testimony Thursday about the Chicago Police Department’s efforts to comply with a 2019 consent decree.
Police Reform
Chicago police unit that reviews cops’ use of force ‘critically understaffed,’ Illinois attorney general’s office says
The unit had a backlog of 2,702 cases in July, which has nearly doubled to 5,116, an official told U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer.
By Frank Main
 
State Sen. Robert Peters speaks out against the war in Gaza at the Accenture Tower on Nov. 13, when Jewish peace activists and supporters blocked the entrance to the Israeli consulate to demand U.S. support for a cease-fire.
Other Views
I discovered my Jewish heritage. Now I’m speaking out for a cease-fire in Gaza.
I was taught that as Jews, we must speak out against injustice, state Sen. Robert Peters writes. I hope other legislators will call me in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities as well as the release of hostages.
By Robert Peters
 
El alcalde Brandon Johnson anuncia más detalles de sus planes para responder a la oleada de solicitantes de asilo y otros migrantes que llegan a Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Johnson impone un límite de 60 días de estancia en refugios para combatir la crisis de migrantes
Según fuentes del Sun-Times, el gobernador J.B. Pritzker tiene previsto anunciar el jueves una ayuda adicional de $160 millones para enfrentar la llegada de migrantes.
By Fran Spielman
 