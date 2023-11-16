Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin’s back

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down what they expect to see from Justin Fields in his return Sunday in Detroit.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
The Latest
Prosecutors promise jurors ‘unvarnished version of Ed Burke’ — blasting ex-Council member as ‘bribe taker’ and ‘extortionist’
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, prosecutors and defense attorneys have chosen 12 jurors at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse who will hear evidence that was used in 2019 to level criminal charges against Burke in a push against old-school, Chicago-style corruption.
Sweat had eight pressures against the Panthers last week, the most by a Bears player in nearly three years. Now he just needs a running mate.
Chicago police unit that reviews cops’ use of force ‘critically understaffed,’ Illinois attorney general’s office says
The unit had a backlog of 2,702 cases in July, which has nearly doubled to 5,116, an official told U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer.
I was taught that as Jews, we must speak out against injustice, state Sen. Robert Peters writes. I hope other legislators will call me in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities as well as the release of hostages.
Según fuentes del Sun-Times, el gobernador J.B. Pritzker tiene previsto anunciar el jueves una ayuda adicional de $160 millones para enfrentar la llegada de migrantes.