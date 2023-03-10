The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 10, 2023
Halas Intrigue, Episode 275: The Bears trade No. 1

This should end all the “trade Justin Fields” talk.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears acquired wide receiver DJ Moore in the trade with the Panthers.

Jacob Kupferman/AP

Ryan Poles traded the Bears’ first overall pick. Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down what it means for the GM, the Bears’ free agent class and Justin Fields.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

