The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 285: Jaylon’s back

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is at Halas Hall after missing earlier OTA sessions.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has reported to OTAs.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash talk about Jaylon Johnson’s return to Halas Hall — and wonder what he wants out of a new contract.

