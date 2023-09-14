The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 297: A must-win game?

It’s only Week 2, but there’s already pressure on the Bears after the ugly opening loss to the Packers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 297: A must-win game?
The Bears and Buccaneers line up during a 2021 game.

The Bears and Buccaneers line up during a 2021 game.

Alex Menendez/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Sunday’s Bears-Bucs game is a must-win and wonder what’s wrong with Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Fox Sports’ Joe Davis thought Bears’ turnaround was coming — then ‘they got whooped’
Bears predictions: Week 2 at Buccaneers
Bears’ Luke Getsy told Aaron Rodgers he’ll ‘come back better than ever’
Bears delay Springfield stadium legislation drive this year
Bears put CB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve
Cole Kmet heartened by Tarik Cohen’s comeback
The Latest
merlin_114187134.jpg
Police Reform
Chicago City Council members urge colleagues to reject ruling that would keep serious police misconduct out of public view
“Let’s not take steps back,” Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) told reporters on the third floor of City Hall Thursday. “But let’s keep working together to make sure that cops are held accountable.”
By Tom Schuba
 
20221007_JF300026.JPG_1200x1200__2_.jpg
Sports Media
Cubs finally appearing on ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ to Karl Ravech’s delight
Usually by now, the show has aired at least one Cubs game, but the team didn’t warrant it for most of the season. ESPN added the Cubs-Diamondbacks game Sunday just two weeks ago.
By Jeff Agrest
 
La Biblioteca Harold Washington, en 400 S. State St., recibió un correo electrónico anónimo diciendo que había una bomba adentro del edificio, dijo la Policía de Chicago. Un escuadrón antiexplosivos y unidades caninas no encontraron ninguna señal de amenaza.
La Voz Chicago
Bibliotecas del centro de Chicago y suburbios reciben amenazas de bomba
Los usuarios de la biblioteca no sabían que había una amenaza activa.
By Cindy Hernandez and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Screenshot_2023_09_14_at_11.44.54_AM.png
Politics
Northwest suburban woman charged with urging on rioters at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
Nhi Ngoc Mai Le, 26, was arrested last week after an anonymous tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center alerted authorities to Le’s Facebook page.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screenshot_2023_09_14_131228.png
Sports Media
Fox Sports’ Joe Davis thought Bears’ turnaround was coming — then ‘they got whooped’
“Even during the 10-game losing streak, it still did have this feeling ... the turnaround was not that far off,” said Davis, who called five Bears games last season, including three during the skid. He’ll call the game Sunday against the Buccaneers.
By Jeff Agrest
 