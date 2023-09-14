Halas Intrigue, Episode 297: A must-win game?

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Sunday’s Bears-Bucs game is a must-win and wonder what’s wrong with Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
Chicago City Council members urge colleagues to reject ruling that would keep serious police misconduct out of public view
“Let’s not take steps back,” Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) told reporters on the third floor of City Hall Thursday. “But let’s keep working together to make sure that cops are held accountable.”
Usually by now, the show has aired at least one Cubs game, but the team didn’t warrant it for most of the season. ESPN added the Cubs-Diamondbacks game Sunday just two weeks ago.
Los usuarios de la biblioteca no sabían que había una amenaza activa.
Nhi Ngoc Mai Le, 26, was arrested last week after an anonymous tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center alerted authorities to Le’s Facebook page.
“Even during the 10-game losing streak, it still did have this feeling ... the turnaround was not that far off,” said Davis, who called five Bears games last season, including three during the skid. He’ll call the game Sunday against the Buccaneers.