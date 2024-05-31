The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Halas Intrigue podcast: Hard Knock life

The Bears are going to Max out their television time.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A photo of the promotional poster for the Bears on HBO's "Hard Knocks"

The Bears will appear in five episodes of “Hard Knocks” beginning Aug. 6 and streaming each Tuesday through Sept. 3. The shows will stream on Max.

HBO

The Bears will be on HBO’s Hard Knocks! Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down what it means.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.

