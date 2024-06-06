Halas Intrigue podcast: Breaking down Caleb Williams' minicamp

As Bears veterans break for the summer, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Caleb Williams’ performance during the team’s mandatory minicamp.
“Whether it’s a day that I like or a day that I don’t, there’s always good and bad in it,” Williams said of his offseason work.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus dismissed it as a non-issue and said the same of injuries that kept tight end Cole Kmet and others out Thursday.
It will be the first time they’ve brought another team to Halas Hall since the Dolphins in 2021.
Where we’ll find the network is still in the works. CHSN said it will announce distribution agreements and other news through the summer. But who has the patience to wait that long? Let’s examine three ways we might find the network this fall.
“They play on Fridays, they go to lunch on Wednesday, often bowl on Tuesdays, and sometimes go golfing on Thursday. That kind of structure and that kind of community that all of these guys have is gold,” says Greg Zerkis.
As he nears a Chicago Blues Festival set that may be one of his last, the 87-year-old master says he never wants to be a faltering artist who’s ‘not giving people what they paid for.’
Federal and local officials have repeatedly said they are ready for what could be one of the biggest events to hit Chicago in decades. It’s been described by one Chicago police official as bigger than the 2012 NATO Summit and 1996 Democratic National Convention.
In moody but conventional horror film from Ishana Night Shymalan — daughter of M. Night — Dakota Fanning plays the prisoner of mysterious creatures in the woods.