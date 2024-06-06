The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Halas Intrigue podcast: Breaking down Caleb Williams' minicamp

Evaluating the Bears’ new rookie quarterback at the June minicamp.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams practices during Bears rookie minicamp

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, practices during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As Bears veterans break for the summer, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Caleb Williams’ performance during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Bears QB Caleb Williams out for perfection, but realistic about where he stands at end of minicamp
“Whether it’s a day that I like or a day that I don’t, there’s always good and bad in it,” Williams said of his offseason work.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears CB Kyler Gordon misses minicamp practice with back injury
Bears coach Matt Eberflus dismissed it as a non-issue and said the same of injuries that kept tight end Cole Kmet and others out Thursday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears announce 9 open practices for training camp, including joint practice with Bengals
It will be the first time they’ve brought another team to Halas Hall since the Dolphins in 2021.
By Jason Lieser
 

