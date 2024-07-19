The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Halas Intrigue podcast: It's training camp report day!

The Bears have high expectations this season. Now we begin to see if those expectations are legitimate.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to a throw during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 4, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser have reported to training camp at Halas Hall just like the Bears’ players. They talk about Caleb Williams’ expectations, Ryan Poles’ next target and more.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.

